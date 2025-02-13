AMD announces RX 9070 event on February 28, shoots down rumors of 32GB model

AMD has announced a February 28 announcement date for its RX 9070 series GPUs. Rumors of a 32 GB variant of the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU were also shot down by Frank Azor, AMD Chief Architect for Gaming Solutions. Azor replied to a post on X (formerly Twitter) reporting that the company is allegedly working on a version of the previously-mentioned graphics card that will feature double the VRAM, saying, “No, the 9070 XT card is not coming in 32 GB.” However, he also attached the X post of AMD GM of Ryzen CPU and Radeon Graphics David McAfee confirming that the RX 9000-series GPUs will be unveiled at the end of this month.

AMD had already previously said that it would not prioritize a flagship commercial GPU to compete against Nvidia, so a GPU with 32 GB of VRAM is unlikely to come out in the near future. It is possible that Team Red could launch a professional-grade graphics card with this amount of VRAM, especially as demand for AI hardware is still increasing, but the company has made zero mentions about it so far.

On the other hand, AMD has finally announced the official event for its RX 9070 series GPUs. Many anticipated the arrival of these RDNA 4 cards at CES 2025, but they were disappointed after the company dropped them completely from its livestream. McAfee said that the company simply ran out of time during its 45-minute presentation, so it decided not to include the graphics cards in the show. But finally, after more than a month of waiting, we will officially see the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT on the stage.

According to McAfee’s X post, the event will be held on February 28 at 8 a.m. EST, and the cards will go on sale in March. This confirms the previously rumored event schedule, although the RTX 5070 Ti, which will compete with the 9070 XT, will be released about a week before the announcement. However, the launch of the RTX 5070, which is said to be paired against the RX 9070, was allegedly delayed to early March to coincide with the release date of AMD RDNA 4 GPUs.

Whatever the case, we’re excited about the arrival of these mid-range cards, and we’d love to see what the RDNA 4 can do at its price range. While Nvidia owns the top-end of the graphics card market with its RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs (which are out of stock everywhere and have some melting power connector issues), the mid-range and entry-level GPU competition is heating up. We have the $249 GPU champion with the Intel Arc B580, and we expect to see options arrive in March for Nvidia’s and AMD’s offerings. This is a great development for enthusiasts, as these three companies now must compete to deliver the best balance of price and performance to win the market.