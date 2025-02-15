US retailer lists RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT starting at $649 and $749 — March 6 launch date confirmed

AMD has finally confirmed that it will announce the RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs at the end of the month. However, it has kept mum on details like specs and when stocks will drop in retailers. Few listings have been available online, but popular hardware leaker momomo_us shared several XFX listings on Twitter, pointing to March 6 as when the RDNA 4 GPUs will hit the market.

The screenshots supposedly come from Amazon, although we cannot find the listings ourselves. Nevertheless, we see five RX 9070 and 9070 XT entries from XFX, with prices ranging from $649.99 to $849.99. The first listing also says, “This item will be released on March 6, 2025.” This seemingly confirms the date AMD’s RDNA 4 GPUs will become available.

We have no confirmation of whether the prices are from Amazon or Amazon Canada, but it seems to be the former. After all, if the 9070 XT was to compete against the RTX 5070 Ti, it must be priced within the same MSRP of $750—something that we see with the XFX Swift RX 9070 XT. Of course, add-in-board partners are free to jack up the prices of these GPUs, much like we see with many Nvidia RTX 50-series options, but it’s still nice to see a card or two going for MSRP.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Price Memory Max Boost Clock XFX Mercury RX 9070 XT OC Magnetic Air Edition $849.99 16GB GDDR6 Up to 3,100MHz XFX Mercury RX 9070 XT OC Gaming Edition $819.99 16GB GDDR6 Up to 3,100MHz XFX Quicksilver RX 9070 XT Gaming Edition $769.99 16GB GDDR6 Up to 2,970MHz XFX Swift RX 9070 XT Triple Fan Gaming Edition $749.99 16GB GDDR6 Up to 2,970MHz XFX Swift RX 9070 OC Triple Fan Gaming Edition $649.99 16 GB GDDR6 Up to 2,700MHz

We will finally see the RX 9070 series in a couple of weeks. We initially thought the company would launch these GPUs at CES 2025; however, they were completely absent from the live stream, and AMD Chief Gaming Solutions Architect Frank Azor said the company ran out of time to showcase them.

The February 28 launch is also just in time for the company. We’ve already seen several listings for the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, which is thought to be a direct competitor to the RX 9070 XT and will be available on February 20. However, Nvidia reportedly delayed the RTX 5070 to early March to coincide with the arrival of AMD’s next-generation RDNA 4 GPUs.

We hope that AMD does not have the same GPU shortage problems that Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards are currently experiencing. That way, gamers looking to build a capable mid-range rig could get a modern graphics card without paying through the nose and dealing with scalpers.