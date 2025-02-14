RTX 5070 Ti retail listings appear in EU and US — Some models nearly double MSRP
From $750 to nearly double the MSRP
Nearly a week before its official availability, retailers have started putting up listings for Nvidia’s next-generation mid-range GPUs. While the company delayed the release of the RTX 5070, allegedly to coincide with the arrival of AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs, the higher-end RTX 5070 Ti is confirmed to arrive on store shelves on February 20. Since Nvidia will not release a Founders Edition version of the RTX 5070 Ti, all the stock coming online is from add-in-board partners, and, so far, we’ve only seen one GPU listed at MSRP.
A quick look at our list below shows that these GPUs are already way above their MSRP, even accounting for local sales taxes. At the moment, only two GPUs fall below the $999 MSRP of the RTX 5080 FE, meaning you’re paying a lot more for less power.
These prices show just how much retail prices could differ from the MSRP, and this is assuming that these cards won’t be affected by the ongoing shortage of RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs. If they run out of stock of these mid-range cards, scalpers (and even some retailers or manufacturers) might take advantage of the situation and jack up prices even further.
GPU
Retailer
Local Price
USD Equivalent
% above MSRP
Asus Prime RTX 5070 Ti
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,149.00
$1,202.51
60.33%
Asus Prime RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,164.90
$1,219.15
62.55%
Asus TUF RTX 5070 Ti
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,379.00
$1,443.22
92.43%
Asus TUF RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,384.90
$1,448.92
93.19%
Gigabyte Aorus RTX 5070 Ti Master
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,399.00
$1,464.15
95.22%
Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Aero OC
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,349.00
$1,411.82
88.24%
Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,339.00
$1,401.35
86.85%
Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC Ice SFF
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,349.00
$1,411.82
88.24%
Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Gaming OC
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,349.00
$1,411.82
88.24%
Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Windforce OC SFF
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,339.00
$1,401.35
86.85%
Inno3D RTX 5070 Ti X3
Proshop (Denmark - Krone)
kr. 6,879.00
$964.81
28.64%
Inno3D RTX 5070 Ti X3 OC
Proshop (Denmark - Krone)
kr. 7,590.00
$1,064.53
41.94%
Inno3D RTX 5070 Ti X3 OC White
Proshop (Denmark - Krone)
kr. 7,790.00
$1,092.58
45.68%
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,359.00
$1,422.28
89.64%
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC
Caseking (Germany - Euro)
€1,279.00
$1,338.56
78.47%
PNY RTX 5070 Ti OC
Micro Center (USA - USD)
$750.00
$750.00
0.00%
Note: All prices, with the exception of Micro Center already have sales tax included
Still, we were surprised to find a GPU at MSRP in the US, especially as many tech enthusiasts are bracing for tariff-driven price hikes. We’ve even seen retailers and manufacturers increasing retail prices just because of it. Hopefully, more RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards appear online in the days before its official availability with more reasonable prices.
But even if Nvidia and its board partners continue with these price hikes, we still have hope of getting a decent mid-range card with the imminent arrival of AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs. Hopefully, they will be priced right, perform as advertised, and not become a disappointment like the Ryzen 9000 launch. We’re also still waiting for news on Intel Arc B700-series GPUs, which we have high hopes for after the successful release of the entry-level Intel Arc B580 GPUs and its more affordable B570 sibling.
Jowi Morales
Especially with the 50-series, the FE cards don’t seem to be a genuine competitor to AIB’s so much as to keep perceptions anchored to MSRP.
It's no different than a car manufacturer saying "all new models starting at ." Doesn't mean you will actually get a car for that price.
Before official announcement, I was expecting $1300 for the 5080. I was pleasantly surprised when it was announced for $1000. But that was just good guy marketing. Soon the reality hit that AIB boards would all be more expensive, then the tariffs hit, and now my initial prediction was low.