RTX 5070 Ti retail listings appear in EU and US — Some models nearly double MSRP

From $750 to nearly double the MSRP




Nearly a week before its official availability, retailers have started putting up listings for Nvidia’s next-generation mid-range GPUs. While the company delayed the release of the RTX 5070, allegedly to coincide with the arrival of AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs, the higher-end RTX 5070 Ti is confirmed to arrive on store shelves on February 20. Since Nvidia will not release a Founders Edition version of the RTX 5070 Ti, all the stock coming online is from add-in-board partners, and, so far, we’ve only seen one GPU listed at MSRP.





A quick look at our list below shows that these GPUs are already way above their MSRP, even accounting for local sales taxes. At the moment, only two GPUs fall below the $999 MSRP of the RTX 5080 FE, meaning you’re paying a lot more for less power.

These prices show just how much retail prices could differ from the MSRP, and this is assuming that these cards won’t be affected by the ongoing shortage of RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs. If they run out of stock of these mid-range cards, scalpers (and even some retailers or manufacturers) might take advantage of the situation and jack up prices even further.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

GPU

Retailer

Local Price

USD Equivalent

% above MSRP

Asus Prime RTX 5070 Ti

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,149.00

$1,202.51

60.33%

Asus Prime RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,164.90

$1,219.15

62.55%

Asus TUF RTX 5070 Ti

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,379.00

$1,443.22

92.43%

Asus TUF RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,384.90

$1,448.92

93.19%

Gigabyte Aorus RTX 5070 Ti Master

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,399.00

$1,464.15

95.22%

Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Aero OC

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,349.00

$1,411.82

88.24%

Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,339.00

$1,401.35

86.85%

Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC Ice SFF

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,349.00

$1,411.82

88.24%

Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Gaming OC

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,349.00

$1,411.82

88.24%

Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Windforce OC SFF

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,339.00

$1,401.35

86.85%

Inno3D RTX 5070 Ti X3

Proshop (Denmark - Krone)

kr. 6,879.00

$964.81

28.64%

Inno3D RTX 5070 Ti X3 OC

Proshop (Denmark - Krone)

kr. 7,590.00

$1,064.53

41.94%

Inno3D RTX 5070 Ti X3 OC White

Proshop (Denmark - Krone)

kr. 7,790.00

$1,092.58

45.68%

MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,359.00

$1,422.28

89.64%

MSI RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC

Caseking (Germany - Euro)

€1,279.00

$1,338.56

78.47%

PNY RTX 5070 Ti OC

Micro Center (USA - USD)

$750.00

$750.00

0.00%

Note: All prices, with the exception of Micro Center already have sales tax included

Still, we were surprised to find a GPU at MSRP in the US, especially as many tech enthusiasts are bracing for tariff-driven price hikes. We’ve even seen retailers and manufacturers increasing retail prices just because of it. Hopefully, more RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards appear online in the days before its official availability with more reasonable prices.

But even if Nvidia and its board partners continue with these price hikes, we still have hope of getting a decent mid-range card with the imminent arrival of AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs. Hopefully, they will be priced right, perform as advertised, and not become a disappointment like the Ryzen 9000 launch. We’re also still waiting for news on Intel Arc B700-series GPUs, which we have high hopes for after the successful release of the entry-level Intel Arc B580 GPUs and its more affordable B570 sibling.

See more GPUs News
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

