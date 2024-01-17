AMD unveils promo pricing in wake of Nvidia's Super launch — cuts pricing for RX 7900 XT and 7900 GRE

AMD has announced that buyers can find the RX 7900 XT for $749 and the RX 7900 GRE in China for $549, which seems to be a response to Nvidia's RTX 40 Super series launch. AMD isn't cutting MSRP for the 7900 XT, but rather implementing a "special promotional pricing program for select etailers and retailers this quarter." We can already see prices for individual 7900 XT models falling by a considerable amount.

The 7900 XT has been available for less than its $899 MSRP for some time now, frequently around, sometimes a little below $800. Pushing the price of at least some models to $749 would at best represent a $50 discount. Furthermore, a drop to $749 isn't even unprecedented, as many models have at one point or another gone for that price or even less.

That being said, it's clear that AMD's price cuts have taken effect right now, and that they're pushing prices down not to just $749, but even lower. Right now, the five cheapest 7900 XT cards are priced from $709 to $719 on Newegg. According to PCPartPicker, these GPUs have only just dropped in price, and yesterday most of them cost $779. For many cards, it's the cheapest they've ever been, for others it's the cheapest they've been for a very long time.

The whole motivation behind making the RX 7900 XT cheaper is certainly to make it more appealing than the RTX 4070 Ti Super, which is set to launch on January 24 at $799. The 4070 Ti Super is quite similar to the original RTX 4080, as it has 16GB of memory and nearly as many CUDA cores. Considering that the 7900 XT is already behind the old 4080 in our testing, a price tag of $800 seems like it wouldn't cut it since Nvidia GPUs have an edge in resolution upscaling, frame generation, and ray tracing.

While cheaper GPUs sound great, it doesn't seem like this is going to last forever, or even all that long. AMD specified that its "special promotional pricing program" is happening "this quarter," which translates into "until the end of March". It's not clear if that means the RX 7900 XT is going back up to around $800 as usual, though that wouldn't be surprising since prices for AMD GPUs are already so volatile.