AMD's China-exclusive Radeon RX 6900 GRE appears in European and U.K. retailers

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card was supposed to be a product exclusively available in China and as part of pre-built PCs elsewhere According to Geizhals.eu, a product search engine, there are many retailers in mainland Europe and the U.K. that offer these add-in-boards.

Geizhals.eu currently lists numerous Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16 GB models from ASRock, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX for €589 – €692 ($528 - $576 without VAT). For now, these boards are available from select retailers, including Amazon, Jacob, Mindfactory, and TaufNaus. Amazon and Mindfactory are among the largest retailers in Western Europe, so the availability of 'China-exclusive' Radeon RX 7900 GRE in mainland Europe can be considered as rather significant.

As for the U.K., ASRock's AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics boards are available from Amazon for £914 ($960 without VAT, which is not exactly a competitive price), according to SkinFlint. Furthermore, TechPowerUp also noticed that e-tailer AWD-IT Gaming PC (ADMI Ltd.) briefly sold XFX's Radeon RX 7900 GRE for £660 ($693), which is a considerably more competitive price point and which is close to AMD's recommended price of the product in the U.S.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE features the Navi 31 XL GPU with 5120 stream processors working at 1.27 GHz — 2.245 GHz. This configuration has 256 fewer stream processors compared to the Radeon RX 7900 XT (one of the best graphics cards around) and delivers a compute performance in the range between 26 and 46 FP32 TFLOPS, slightly lower than the RX 7900 XT's 32 to 51.6 FP32 TFLOPS. The reduced performance allows for a lower power consumption, with the GPU having a 260W TGP.

More importantly, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE has a scaled-down memory subsystem, featuring only four active memory controller dies (MCDs). This results in 64 MB of Infinity Cache and 16 GB of 18 GT/s GDDR6 memory, connected via a 256-bit memory interface. Consequently, the Infinity Cache bandwidth of the RX 7900 GRE is limited to 2.25 GB/s, while the memory bandwidth is reduced to 576 MB/s.

While the Radeon RX 7900 GRE tends to be slower than the Radeon RX 7900 XT in all cases, at $649, it could be a quite competitive product.