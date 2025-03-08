AMD's RX 9070 is on track to become the best-selling GPU on Amazon — RDNA 4 already ranks as the top bestseller in Amazon Germany and UK

AMD RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs, which rival the best graphics cards, were launched on March 5, three days ago. The RDNA 4-powered graphics card is the second best-selling GPU on Amazon and has taken the first spot in Amazon Germany and Amazon UK. Remember that these standings are dynamic and are subject to change as consumers purchase more units of one graphics card than the other.

Despite the supply issues with the GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, the RTX 5070 Ti has remained on top of Amazon's best-selling list. The MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G Ventus 3X OC, launched at $829.99, appears to be the most popular model. The Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition is in second place.

Amazon Germany lists the XFX Swift Radeon RX 9070 OC White as its best-selling GPU, despite being listed for €929.99 — this is way above its $549 MSRP (around €506), even if you include taxes. On the other hand, the U.K.’s top bestseller is the Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC, which is already unavailable at the time of this article.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Despite seemingly launching with more stock than Nvidia and Intel, AMD’s RX 9070 series GPUs quickly ran out within a few hours of its launch. Scalpers are now selling them for more than twice the MSRP, and it’s apparent that people still buy these mid-range cards despite scalpers selling them at high-end prices. While we expect that some 9070 models will be sold at a premium, AMD’s Frank Azor said that multiple cards from AIB partners will be sold at MSRP prices. However, the prices we see feel unreasonable, even for a more premium offering, especially as they now stray into RTX 5080 territory.

Hopefully, AMD will deliver more supplies in the coming weeks and help normalize the market. The GPU market has been fraught with shortages during the past few months. Intel launched its highly acclaimed Intel Arc B580 GPU late last year, but the graphics card stock is still hard to come by, even if you know where to buy it. Nvidia admitted a shortage of RTX 50-series GPUs, affecting everything from the RTX 5090 to its most affordable RTX 5070.

At the moment, we’re unsure if AMD’s shortage is temporary, having been caused by the pent-up demand for new GPUs caused by the wider community’s frustration with Nvidia and Intel. This is a big opportunity for Team Red, allowing it to claw back some market share from Nvidia, which has long dominated the gaming GPU market. We will know in the next few weeks if AMD can cope with the situation and produce enough cards to cover its competitors' shortfall.