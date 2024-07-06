ASRock finetunes Arc Alchemist GPU cooling — Arc A770 and Arc A750 SE arrive with better coolers

ASRock has introduced a new SE series under the Challenger lineup with two Intel Arc GPUs—the A770 16GB OC and the A750 8GB OC Editions. Like many AIC partners, ASRock has some Intel Arc series graphics cards, but these variants are advertised to have strong cooling and a switch to turn off their LEDs.

When comparing the specs, the Challenger SE series is more compact and lighter than its Phantom Gaming series counterparts. In comparison, the A770 16GB Challenger SE is 267 x 130 x 48 mm and weighs 820 grams, while the Phantom Gaming variant is large, with a 305mm length x 131 mm width and 56mm, occupying 2.8 PCIe slot space and weighing 1146g. Both graphics use the same GPU cooler and backplate.

There are no changes spec-wise, as the Arc A770 Challenger SE 16GB GDDR6 is clocked at 2,150 MHz, and the Arc A750 Challenger SE 8GB GDDR6 is clocked at 2,200 MHz. Both graphics cards support Intel XeSS and DirectX 12 and have three DisplayPort 2.0 and one HDMI 2.0b output. Due to their smaller footprint, these Challenger SE have a temperature-controlled dual fan. Both GPUs take auxiliary power from two 8-pin PCIe connectors.

Image 1 of 2 Fan and shroud design on the new ASRock Intel Arc A770 and A750 Challenger SE series (Image credit: ASRock) Backplate design on the new ASRock Intel Arc A770 and A750 Challenger SE series (Image credit: ASRock)

Intel has prepared multiple versions of the next-generation Battlemage graphics cards, and according to shipping manifests, three graphics processors have been indicated: the BMG-G10, BMG-G21, and the BMG-G31. There's no information regarding the SKUs or any release date. Additionally, Intel has consistently improved drivers over time, with the recent report indicating that Linux drivers for Battlemage GPUs will be released.

The A770 and A750 provide better performance than the RTX 3060 and provide better ray-tracing performance than some AMD graphics cards. Depending on the region and local pricing, these Intel Arc GPUs would be a tempting pick. Hence, it is pragmatic to have newer Intel Arc GPUs with a more compact design and dimensions.