Chinese e-tailers list Nvidia's RTX 5060, RTX 5060 Ti, priced up to equivalent of US$528
It looks like the $400 - $500 graphics cards market segment is going to be quite heavily packed this year.
Nvidia has yet to officially introduce its mid-range GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards, but the products are already allegedly listed in China, according to VideoCardz. An intriguing thing about the GeForce RTX 5060 is that an unknown Chinese retailer lists a 12GB version of the GeForce RTX 5060 (non-Ti), which is something that we have not heard of before. This could be a typo, or Nvidia plans to segmentize the midrange market further.
The GeForce RTX 5060 12GB was allegedly listed in China priced at ¥3,799 ($524, $463 without VAT), whereas the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti reportedly carries a ¥4,299 ($597, $528 without VAT) price tag. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether the aforementioned GeForce RTX 5060 Ti carries 8GB or 16GB of GDDR7 memory.
Since the information comes from an anonymous and unofficial source, take it with a grain of salt, especially keeping in mind the fact that the prices of GeForce RTX 5060-series products look rather high compared to MSRPs of the much more potent GeForce RTX 5070: $549 for the U.S. and ¥4,599 for China ($635, $562 without VAT).
If the information is correct, then the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will likely feature an MSRP of $499, whereas its smaller non-Ti GeForce RTX 5060 sibling will have a recommended price of $449.
GPU Name
RTX 5070
RTX 5060 Ti*
RTX 4060 Ti
RTX 5060*
RTX 4060
RTX 5050*
Family
Blackwell
Blackwell
Ada Lovelace
Blackwell
Ada Lovelace
Blackwell
Board Name
?
PG152-SKU10/15
PG190-SKU361
PG152-SKU25
PG173-SKU371
PG152-SKU50
GPU Core
GB505-300-A1
GB206-300-A1
AD106-350-A1
GB206-250-A1
AD107-400-A1
GB207-300-A1
CUDA Cores
6,144
4,608
4,352
3,840
3,072
2,560
SMs
48
36
34
30
24
20
Bus Width
192-bit
128-bit
128-bit
128-bit
128-bit
128-bit
Memory
12GB
16GB/8GB GDDR7
16GB/8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR7
8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR6
TGP
250W
180W
165W/160W
150W
115W
130W
*unofficial information
If the GeForce RTX 5060 with 12GB of GDDR7 SGRAM is real, then it raises a question about how its memory subsystem is organized. Assuming that we are dealing with a GB206-based product, then Nvidia and its partners could use four 24Gb GDDR7 ICs to assemble a 128-bit 12GB subsystem. However, it is also possible that a GB206-based 12GB model uses three 32Gb memory chips and therefore has a 96-bit SGRAM interface, a first in this segment. Finally, it is possible that Nvidia uses a heavily cut-down GB205 graphics processor with a 192-bit memory interface for GeForce RTX 5060 with 12GB of memory to cater for this market segment.
Given the fact that Nvidia is expected to roll out its GeForce RTX 5060-series products in the coming days, it does not make a lot of sense to speculate about these parts too much right now. Nonetheless, it looks like the $400 - $500 graphics cards market segment is going to be quite heavily packed this year.
