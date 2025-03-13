Chinese e-tailers list Nvidia's RTX 5060, RTX 5060 Ti, priced up to equivalent of US$528

Nvidia has yet to officially introduce its mid-range GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards, but the products are already allegedly listed in China, according to VideoCardz. An intriguing thing about the GeForce RTX 5060 is that an unknown Chinese retailer lists a 12GB version of the GeForce RTX 5060 (non-Ti), which is something that we have not heard of before. This could be a typo, or Nvidia plans to segmentize the midrange market further.

The GeForce RTX 5060 12GB was allegedly listed in China priced at ¥3,799 ($524, $463 without VAT), whereas the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti reportedly carries a ¥4,299 ($597, $528 without VAT) price tag. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether the aforementioned GeForce RTX 5060 Ti carries 8GB or 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

Since the information comes from an anonymous and unofficial source, take it with a grain of salt, especially keeping in mind the fact that the prices of GeForce RTX 5060-series products look rather high compared to MSRPs of the much more potent GeForce RTX 5070: $549 for the U.S. and ¥4,599 for China ($635, $562 without VAT).

If the information is correct, then the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will likely feature an MSRP of $499, whereas its smaller non-Ti GeForce RTX 5060 sibling will have a recommended price of $449.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Name RTX 5070 RTX 5060 Ti* RTX 4060 Ti RTX 5060* RTX 4060 RTX 5050* Family Blackwell Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Board Name ? PG152-SKU10/15 PG190-SKU361 PG152-SKU25 PG173-SKU371 PG152-SKU50 GPU Core GB505-300-A1 GB206-300-A1 AD106-350-A1 GB206-250-A1 AD107-400-A1 GB207-300-A1 CUDA Cores 6,144 4,608 4,352 3,840 3,072 2,560 SMs 48 36 34 30 24 20 Bus Width 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory 12GB 16GB/8GB GDDR7 16GB/8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 TGP 250W 180W 165W/160W 150W 115W 130W

*unofficial information

If the GeForce RTX 5060 with 12GB of GDDR7 SGRAM is real, then it raises a question about how its memory subsystem is organized. Assuming that we are dealing with a GB206-based product, then Nvidia and its partners could use four 24Gb GDDR7 ICs to assemble a 128-bit 12GB subsystem. However, it is also possible that a GB206-based 12GB model uses three 32Gb memory chips and therefore has a 96-bit SGRAM interface, a first in this segment. Finally, it is possible that Nvidia uses a heavily cut-down GB205 graphics processor with a 192-bit memory interface for GeForce RTX 5060 with 12GB of memory to cater for this market segment.

Given the fact that Nvidia is expected to roll out its GeForce RTX 5060-series products in the coming days, it does not make a lot of sense to speculate about these parts too much right now. Nonetheless, it looks like the $400 - $500 graphics cards market segment is going to be quite heavily packed this year.