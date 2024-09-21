Expensive Nvidia GPUs inspire 3D-printed Founders Edition-style piggy banks

An entrepreneurial 3D printer user is selling a piggy bank styled like an Nvidia GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics card. OLX user Angelalov, based in Bulgaria, reckons the high-tech piggy bank is useful "to collect money for the upcoming RTX 50xx." However, you would probably need something bigger than this two-slot card to fit in enough coins to cover the cost of even the most affordable current-generation Nvidia RTX 4060.

Most would agree that saving your hard-earned cash is a pretty good habit, and buying something you want from savings is viewed as more prudent than purchasing with credit. The OLX-listed RTX 3080 piggy bank could thus be a good way of saving for that next significant upgrade, providing a 3D visual reminder of why you need to keep feeding the slot all of your spare change.

The featured product image shows the 3D-printed piggy bank being fed with a chunky €2 coin (worth approx. US$2.23). If a saver were to put this amount away every day, they would have to wait the following lengths of time before purchasing their dream GPU*:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060: 145 days/coins (€290)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super: 294 days/coins (€588)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super: 515 days/coins (€1,029)

*Calculations based on the cheapest Euro prices for available RTX 40 GPUs on Amazon.de.

At current prices, the saver would have to stick to their €2 saving habit for nearly five months to afford an RTX 4060. Saving for the RTX 4080 Super at the same rate could mean a wait of almost 18 months.

The latest information indicates that Nvidia is preparing for its first RTX 50-series 'Blackwell' GPU release(s) later this year. Launch timeline histories indicate that an October release for the top RTX 5090 and 5080 before November would make the most sense for buyers approaching the holiday shopping period.

The amount of money you will need to pay for the various RTX 50 graphics cards is still open to speculation. Realistically, we may be lucky if the next-generation cards carry over a pricing structure similar to the current generation.

(Image credit: Angelalov on OLX)

Angelalov isn't asking a lot of money for the RTX 3080 piggy bank, though. The OLX listing has it at 39 Lev, approximately US$22, but buyers have to pay postage or pick it up from Sofia. Lastly, this product listing could be canceled if it angers Nvidia's army of copyright and trademark lawyers.

According to the listing, the 3D-printed piggy bank was made using PLA and PETG material. This RTX 3080 tribute looks quite passable from a distance but isn't going to fool anyone who gets within coin-depositing range. Readers who own one of the best 3D printers might prefer to create their own GPU-style piggy bank designs.