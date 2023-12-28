GeForce RTX 40-Series Super memory configs confirmed by listings at regulatory authorities
GeForce RTX 40-series Super launch looks like imminent now.
Numerous listings of Nvidia's pending GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics cards have appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. With all the chatter regarding Nvidia's refresh of its desktop lineup as well as the current listings, we can be almost sure that the company is indeed gearing up to introduce its GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super at an event on January 8. Apparently, Nvidia is also prepping the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB.
@Harukaze5719, a well-known hardware detective, has noticed that Gigabyte (or someone close to the company) has registered a variety of the company's GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics cards with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) customs, confirming their memory configurations. The products in question are the GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16 GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16 GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12 GB, and GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB. These GeForce RTX 40 Super-series graphics boards can be among the best graphics cards if the pricing is right.
Meanwhile, VideoCardz has noticed that a Swiss retailer has listed multiple GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics cards with similar memory configurations, seemingly corroborating the EEC listings. Given the fact that we're dealing with early listings, pricing for MSI's GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB are rather high and total $1,461, $1,120, and $885 if converted to USD (without VAT).
This retailer is not the only early bird to list Nvidia's upcoming RTX 40-series Super products — Austria-based MeisterSinger lists MSI's GeForce RTX 4080 Super Gaming X Slim 16 GB graphics card for €1,625 ($1,500 without VAT), which is significantly above the current prices of regular GeForce RTX 4080 boards.
Alleged Nvidia RTX 40-Series Super Specifications
|Header Cell - Column 0
|GPU
|FP32 CUDA Cores
|Memory Configuration
|L2 Cache
|TBP
|MSRP
|*GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
|AD102
|18176 (?)
|24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)
|96 MB (?)
|600W (?)
|Arm+Leg
|GeForce RTX 4090
|AD102
|16384
|24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|72 MB
|450W
|$1,599
|*GeForce RTX 4080 Super
|AD103
|10240
|16GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X
|64 MB
|320W
|$999–$1,099
|GeForce RTX 4080
|AD103
|9728
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|64 MB
|320W
|$1,199
|*GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super
|AD103-275/AD102-175
|8448
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|285W
|$799–$849
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|AD104
|7680
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|285W
|$799
|*GeForce RTX 4070 Super
|AD104-350/AD103-175
|7168
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|225W
|$599–$649
|GeForce RTX 4070
|AD104
|5888
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|36 MB
|200W
|$599
|GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|AD106
|4352
|8GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6
|32 MB
|160W
|$399/$499
|GeForce RTX 4060
|AD106
|3072
|8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6
|24 MB
|115W
|$299
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
Now that we are so close to the alleged formal launch date of Nvidia's new GeForce RTX Super graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, we can be almost sure that the company is indeed about to introduce them, given listings by retailers and in customs databases. Yet, the specifications of these products should still be taken with a pinch of salt since they do not come from official sources.
PEnnsThe 4080 Ti has a lower MSRP than the "plain" 4080?? Is that correct??
AgentBirdnest
