Intel Arc B580 GPU exposed by reviewer as Intel and AIBs subtly tease Battlemage's Dec 3 launch

Intel has already sent reviewers samples for its upcoming Battlemage Arc B580 GPU, as FunkyKit accidentally disclosed the ASRock B580 Steel Legend in a now-deleted video. Moreover, building hype and anticipation for Battlemage, AIBs like Maxsun have taken to X with cryptic teasers as Intel gears up to reveal its next-gen Xe2-HPG GPUs on December 3rd at 9 AM ET (Eastern Time).

Well-known PC hardware reviewer FunkyKit unintentionally showed off the ASRock B580 Steel Legend in a live stream, which most probably broke any embargo set by Intel. The video has since been taken down, though momomo_us at X managed to grab a few screenshots - detailing the GPU's box and even the GPU itself - matching previous listings at Amazon.

Going from A to B… see you on December 3rd at 9am ET
PT: 6:00 AM
CET: 3:00 PM
JST: 11:00 PM
AET: 12:00 AM (Dec 4th)
November 30, 2024

Intel has scheduled the official unveil for December 3rd at 9 AM Eastern Time. Team Blue's teaser, "Going from A -> B," likely alludes to the transition from Alchemist to Battlemage. Intel is anticipated to reveal both the B580 and the B570 next week. High-end B770/B750 GPUs might be delayed slightly since Intel is attempting to push Battlemage before RDNA 4 and Blackwell.

AIBs have also joined in the action as Maxsun recently teased an upcoming triple-fan GPU from Intel (Battlemage) planned for December 3rd. Gunnir - another Chinese board partner - was already two steps ahead because their teaser went live before Intel's official announcement yesterday.

As it stands, the initial Battlemage reveal should feature two GPUs, namely the Arc B580 and the slightly more affordable Arc B570 - both of which are said to tackle Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti. The B580 - going by preliminary listings and spec sheets from ASRock boasts 20 Xe Cores (2560 ALUs), 12GB of 19 Gbps GDDR6 memory, a 192-bit memory interface with boost clocks going as high as 2.8 GHz - equating to 14.3 TFLOPS of FP32 performance. The lower-specced B570 on the contrary should feature 18 Xe cores, 10GB of GDDR6 memory at 19 Gbps speeds, and a 2.6 GHz boost clock - allowing it to dish out 12 TFLOPs (FP32).

Battlemage's success hinges on driver support and a competitive pricing structure against Nvidia and especially AMD. The Arc 140V's performance against Strix Point is quite promising for Battlemage. However, it's best to wait for independent reviews before you pull the trigger.