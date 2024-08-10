Intel Battlemage GPU has surfaced in the wild — GPU spotted with 24 Xe2 cores, 19 Gbps memory, 12GB VRAM, 192-bit bus

More Battlemage specs have been leaked ahead of the discrete GPU architecture's purported launch later this year. Gaav87, on the AnandTech forums, discovered a Linux boot-up log containing a Battlemage GPU featuring 24 Xe2 cores and 12GB of video memory.

The log purportedly discloses a GPU bus width of 192 bits and 12GB of 19 Gbps memory, resulting in a bandwidth of 456 GB/s. In a follow-up post, Gaav87 shares more core specifications. The GPU has 24 Xe2 cores, 192 execution units, 15 TFLOPs of single precision performance, and a 1.8 GHz base clock. He also made some performance implications, suggesting the Battlemage GPU is 50% faster than the Arc A750 but slower than the RX 6800 or RTX 3070 Ti.

Assuming these specs are accurate, the new memory configuration reveals that Intel is switching things up on the memory side to a more mainstream configuration, indicative of modern mid-range GPUs. The previous Arc A750 and A770 used an unorthodox 256-bit wide interface with just 8GB of memory — 8GB and 16GB on the Arc A770. This config offered Intel's flagship and runner-up GPUs class-leading memory bandwidth. Still, both GPU's 8GB memory capacity held it firmly as a competitor only to other mid-range 8GB GPUs (only a few ARC A770 variants were equipped with 16GB).

The Battlemage GPU's 192-bit interface and 12GB of memory offer a more balanced approach. The new configuration provides less memory bandwidth than the Arc A750/A770. However, adding 4GB more video memory offsets the bandwidth reduction. This 192-bit 12GB memory configuration is prevalent among mid-range GPUs and is used in the RTX 4070 Super, RX 6750 XT, and RX 7700 XT, to name a few GPUs.

Based on current leaks surrounding Battlemage GPU core counts, 24 Xe2 cores suggest this new GPU is a mid-range offering in Intel's next-generation GPU lineup. Previous reports indicate that Intel will have GPUs with up to 32 Xe2 cores for Battlemage.

Battlemage is Intel's next-generation graphics architecture, purported to debut before 2025. The architecture has undergone a massive overhaul, featuring next-generation "Xe2" graphics cores, more powerful AI processing capabilities, and better ray tracing compute power. In iGPU form, Battlemage is 1.5x faster than Meteor Lake Arc Alchemist integrated graphics.