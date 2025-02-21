Leaked AMD RX 9070 XT benchmarks see it match Nvidia's RTX 4070 in synthetic tests

Up to 28% faster than the RX 7800 XT, but falls short of the RX 7900 XTX by some margin.

AMD RDNA 4 at CES 2025
(Image credit: AMD)

Geekbench leaks has offered us a glimpse of what to expect from AMD's upcoming RX 9070 series GPUs (via Benchleaks at X). These test scores were probably inadvertently made public by an unsuspecting reviewer. In any case, while we don't want to jump to conclusions, and neither should you, the numbers are disappointing considering everything we've heard thus far. The flagship RX 9070 XT barely matches Nvidia's RTX 4070 Super. However, we cannot confirm the authenticity of these tests. Also, given the architectural revamps with RDNA 4, synthetic tests are not guaranteed to reflect how these GPUs will hold up in real-world performance.

Two separate test benches were used for the RX 9070 XT and its non-XT counterpart. The former is equipped with AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D on the Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard. The latter sticks with the standard Ryzen 7 9700X coupled with the MSI B650 Gaming Plus Wi-Fi motherboard. The setups are pretty different, so it's obvious the tests weren't conducted by a single person.

Geekbench was also generous enough to unofficially confirm previously rumored specifications. From the listings, the RX 9070 XT and 9070 non-XT share a similar 16GB VRAM configuration. The only difference is in the core counts; the 9070 XT has 64 CUs (Compute Units) while the 9070 offers 56 CUs. For the sake of comparison, we've aggregated publicly available data across the Vulkan and OpenCL APIs at Geekbench.

Jumping into the benchmarks, the RX 9070 XT scored 177,395 and 179,178 points in Vulkan and OpenCL, dropping to 158,520 and 140,842 points for the 9070 respectively. The RX 9070 XT, per this test, is 22% slower than Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti and that's quite telling. Jumping over to Ada, the RTX 4070 Super is a more suitable match. As expected, the 9070 XT isn't quite able to topple the RDNA 3 flagship but manages a somewhat decent 28% uplift against its predecessor, the RX 7800 XT.

GPU

Vulkan

OpenCL

vs 9070 XT in Vulkan

vs 9070 XT in OpenCL

RX 9070 XT (Leaked)

177395

179178

100.00%

100.00%

RX 9070 (Leaked)

158520

140842

89.36%

78.60%

RX 7900 XTX

235279

212081

132.63%

118.36%

RX 7900 XT

206494

186399

116.40%

104.03%

RX 7800 XT

155488

139983

87.65%

78.13%

RTX 5070 Ti

228576

229140

128.85%

127.88%

RTX 4070 Super

178982

192378

100.89%

107.37%

We can compare synthetics all day long, but at the end of the day, proper real-world tests are what truly matter. Back in January, a tipster alleged raster performance in the ballpark of an RTX 4080 Super, so it's possible that RDNA 4 doesn't perform as well in theoretical tests, but that's just a guess. If the RTX 5070 is around 15% faster than the RTX 4070; typical for Blackwell GPUs, that'd land it in RTX 4070 Super territory. This doesn't leave much wiggle room for AMD, but we'll get a clearer picture after its presentation on February 28.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gururu
    I had hoped it would be equivalent to the 5070 ti for less money. Hopefully its not to be an upgrade over the 7800xt for the same price tag.
    Reply
  • 3ogdy
    I hope it's an upgrade over their previous generation that features pricing by live people and not brain dead ones who hate the average person buying their product (see nVidia with their RTX4000 gen). We'll see how nVidia does by verifying every customer buying through their website. Let's hope they find solutions.

    If AMD can sell high-end hardware (not necessarily compared to nVidia) for $500 and doesn't burn my computer, wallet, or house down, then it's a win-win.
    Reply
  • Pierce2623
    Gururu said:
    I had hoped it would be equivalent to the 5070 ti for less money. Hopefully its not to be an upgrade over the 7800xt for the same price tag.
    I’d be perfectly happy with 30% faster than a 7800xt for the same price. The 7800xt already beats a 4070 in raster.
    Reply
  • jkhoward
    DOA, dead before arrival if true, I stand by my $500 or less comment. Otherwise, it won’t move enough units for AMD to gain any meaningful market share.
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    If the performance is really to that low of a level, then they need to come in at $600 or less imo to gain market share. At least if they've fixed the ray tracing performance and are getting fsr 4 to be more equivalent to dlss 4 then that is a decent step forward. But they need to make it appealing to folks in the mainstream sitting on older lower to mid range cards. I say 600 because my local Microcenter showed a 4070 super open box card in stock for $643 if I recall. But realistically they need to be able to undercut the 5070 non ti card then, whatever that number looks like, because a lot of folks probably want a step up from the 60 series cards but don't want to pay a grand for a card.
    Reply