Mobile RX 7800M GPU beats desktop RX 7700 XT GPU in vendor benchmarks — RX 7800M is also faster than the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU

One-Netbook, known for its mini-PCs and handheld consoles, just ran a Time Spy benchmark on its OneXGPU 2 external GPU powered by the AMD Radeon RX 7800M. The OneXGPU 2 will be the first device to feature this AMD graphics card, and it sits just below Team Red’s top laptop GPU, the RX 7900M.

The company has previously shown off gaming benchmarks for the OneXGPU 2, where the eGPU delivered between 60 and 80 FPS in God of War 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 when connected to an X1-Mini handheld gaming console. This time, One-Netbook attached the eGPU to the OneXPlayer X1 powered by an AMD 8840U chip, and it returned quite a decent result.

The RX 7800M got a Time Spy score of 15,806, around 1,200 points lower than the higher-end RX 7900M’s 17,011 average score. Nevertheless, the RX 7800M scores more than 5,000 points higher than the following GPU in the product stack, the RX 7700S, which only hit an average of 10,156 points on the benchmark. If we compare the RX 7800M to AMD’s desktop offerings, it has a comparable performance to the RX 7700 XT, which also has an average performance of 15,289 points.

Of course, we cannot help but compare it with GPUs from Team Green, too. The RTX 4070 Laptop GPU has an average score of 12,382, while the RTX 4080 Laptop hits 18,301. This lets the 7800M eGPU sit smack dab in the middle of these two mobile GPUs. It is also only slightly disadvantaged against the RTX 4070 desktop GPU, with its 16,565 average Time Spy score.

This new GPU features an RDNA 3 Navi 32 chip and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Although this is smaller than the 16GB that the more expensive 7900M packs, it’s 50% larger than what you find in all other Radeon RX 7000 GPUs, which are limited to 8GB RAM.

One-Netbook’s benchmarks for the 7800M eGPU make it look like a promising discrete graphics card. Unfortunately, it’s only available in the OneXGPU 2; no other laptop manufacturer has added it to their product lines. Hopefully, more PC makers will take notice of this GPU when the OneXGPU 2 exits its funding stage and starts to go on sale.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on it as early as possible, too, you can head on to the OneXGPU 2 Indiegogo campaign page to stay in the loop. As always, we’d have to remind you that supporting an Indiegogo campaign isn’t the same as buying the device, as it’s still being developed. And even though the company you support has a track record of delivering on its promises, you still bear some risk if the product does not come to fruition.