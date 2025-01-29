MSI delays RTX 5090 shipments until February 6 — Prebookings go live on January 30

An MSI representative has confirmed that shipments for RTX 5090 pre-orders through MSI's official US stores have been pushed back to February 6, per Videocardz. Just ahead of tomorrow's retail embargo lift, overseas sellers also reportedly face similar constraints. This delay likely stems from rumored Blackwell supply shortages and only applies to RTX 5090 reservations made through MSI's official store in the US. Other retailers could have their hands on a limited RTX 5090 supply, should you want one at launch, but be prepared to face serious competition from scalpers and campers.

In a Discord chat, MSI released an update regarding RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 availability. Prebookings for RTX 5090 GPUs are still slated for tomorrow, provided you can beat scalpers. Without explicitly mentioning any shortages, shipments for these pre-orders will begin a week late,r starting February 6. MSI will likely take into consideration the existing supply and allot slots accordingly.

The RTX 5080 is in a relatively better spot, launching with immediate shipping tomorrow. AIBs typically charge a pretty penny for better cooling and extra features on custom variants. Best Buy has a handful of Gigabyte RTX 5080s listed at up to $1,400, though we cannot comment on the availability.

MSI Rep: "We are going to allow RTX 5090 preorders on 1/30 at 6 AM PST, with a ship date of 2/6. The RTX 5080 will be available for purchase on 1/30 at 6 AM PST, with an immediate ship date of 1/30. RTX 5090 preorders will open on 1/30 at 6 AM PST, with a ship date of 2/6." Videocardz

AI developers and enthusiasts see the 32GB frame buffer on the RTX 5090 as a major selling point, considering that a typical workstation-grade RTX 6000 Ada with 48GB of VRAM will run you around $7,000. On that note, Nvidia is rumored to be preparing a 96GB Blackwell workstation GPU, outfitted with 32 new 24Gb (3GB) memory chips in a clamshell configuration, curated for memory-intensive applications.

Before the pandemic, back in 2017-18, there was a similar GPU shortage due to the rise in cryptocurrency mining. Bulk purchases by miners outstripped supply, leading to inflated GPU prices for gamers and professionals alike. The current situation should improve with time, but we cannot say when.