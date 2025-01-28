Best Buy lists RTX 5080s from Gigabyte at up to 40% higher than MSRP — just one model at $999

Nvidia's RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs are set to launch in just two days, but rumored supply-chain constraints suggest you won't be able to get one at launch, at least at MSRP, that is. Best Buy has listed a handful of RTX 5080 SKUs from Gigabyte, priced at up to 40% higher than Nvidia's suggested retail price of $999. We also found various listings at Newegg and several pre-builts equipped with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. On that note, Best Buy has only one model listed at MSRP, so expect serious competition from other customers, some of whom have actually set up camp outside retail stores days before launch. Now that's enthusiasm!

Things aren't looking great for Blackwell in terms of supply. A few days back, UK reseller OCUK alleged single-digit RTX 5090 inventory, with only a few hundred RTX 5080s that may sell out in seconds. Scalpers are already charging 2-3x more than MSRP if you wish to obtain a pre-reserved booking slot for the flagship RTX 5090.

Newegg has added new entries for RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Zotac without a price tag. However, the site also lists new pre-builts from AVGPC and Yeyian (1,2), costing up to $4,299.

Gigabyte has shared the launch price of several of its upcoming RTX 5080 offerings at Best Buy. As it stands, only the Nvidia SFF-ready Gigabyte RTX 5080 Windforce OC SFF is listed at $999. Next up, we have the Gaming OC, Aero SFF OC, and Aorus series with a 20-30% uptick in pricing, followed by the high-end Xtreme Waterforce series, priced at up to 40% higher than MSRP at $1,399.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Model (Best Buy) Price % vs MSRP ($999) Gigabyte RTX 5080 Windforce OC SFF $999 100.00% Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aorus Master Ice $1,299 130.03% Gigabyte RTX 5080 Xtreme Waterforce $1,399 140.04% Gigabyte RTX 5080 Gaming OC $1,199 120.02% Gigabyte RTX 5080 Xtreme Waterforce WB $1,349 135.04% Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aorus Master $1,299 130.03% Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aero SFF OC $1,249 125.03%

AIBs typically charge a bit more for fancy features and exotic cooling, plus a handful of these models are factory overclocked. With pricing out of the way, availability remains a question. We expect the supply to improve with time, but we can't say when. Alternatively, you could wait for AMD's RDNA 4 in March, where leaks allege the RX 9070 XT to keep pace with the RTX 4080 in raster performance.

The new Trump administration is eyeing to impose hefty tariffs on Taiwan-made chips, which supposedly also includes the RTX 50 series, as it's fabricated on TSMC's N4P (5nm-class) process. This might inevitably force Nvidia to increase prices for the end user, but we are unsure about the specifics of this policy.