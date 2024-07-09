Nvidia bundles Black Myth: Wukong with RTX 40-series GPUs — RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 are not eligible, though

Today, Nvidia posted a pair of blog posts to its site detailing a new Black Myth: Wukong game bundle with RTX 40-series GPUs (desktop and laptop) ranging from the GeForce RTX 4090 to GeForce RTX 4070, which are among the best graphics cards. The chipmaker also detailed DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex updates ahead of the game's release, among others.

Black Myth: Wukong is set to release on August 19, and beyond leveraging Journey to the West's Monkey King, Sun Wukong (whose most major modern influence can be seen in Dragon Ball's Son Goku), Black Myth will also be leveraging path tracing, or "full ray tracing" per Nvidia's marketing. This makes the mid-range to high-end RTX 40-series GPUs that the game is being bundled with quite the natural fit since you're unlikely to be able to run it well without them— and DLSS 3 Frame Generation with Reflex should help too, particularly with all those ray-traced bells and whistles active.

Black Myth: Wukong, which seems to be leveraging faster Soulsborne-esque action gameplay closer to Sekiro; several other games are also receiving DLSS 3 or Nvidia Reflex updates. Head to the Black Myth: Wukong bundle page if you intend to take advantage of the freebie with your next GPU purchase.

The open-world gacha RPG Wuthering Waves, which launched in March, will receive DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex, compared to its launch state with just DLSS 2. Bears In Space, a bullet hell FPS, has also been updated with DLSS 2, DLSS 3, and Nvidia Reflex. Finally, The Black Pool, a 3D action roguelike released in June, has also received a patch for DLSS 2, DLSS 3, and Nvidia Reflex support.

Of the games listed, it does seem that Black Myth: Wukong is set to utilize these technologies to the fullest as one of the first AAA action games ever made with ray tracing being used to this extent, leveraging Nvidia Reflex to balance GPU utilization with input latency and DLSS 3 to generate extra in-between frames for improved fluidity is probably one of the best-case scenarios for both this game and the RTX 40 Series GPUs its being paired with.

Fortunately, the game is still playable with ray tracing enabled (unlike, say, Metro Exodus Remastered), and the minimum RT-enabled spec should still run fine on an RTX 3060 if you don't mind targeting 30 FPS, per Nvidia's official system requirements.