Nvidia GPU partners jump on Black Myth: Wukong bandwagon, releasing eight new RTX 40 Super graphics cards

Nvidia partners have launched eight new RTX 40 Super graphics cards decked out in Black Myth: Wukong branding. AIBs including Gigabyte, MSI, and Zotac are celebrating the release of the Chinese mythology-influenced action RPG. Product offerings span the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, the RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super desktop graphics card models, some of the best gaming GPUs available. Black Myth: Wukong was released globally today and its popularity is already reaching record-breaking numbers, so it looks like these Nvidia partners have backed the right horse.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The Nvidia social media post on Weibo shows eight new cards from GeForce partners. Finding these models on the English language sites of companies like MSI, Gigabyte, Zotac, Colorful, Inno3D, and others isn't that easy at the time of writing, so it is helpful that the post shares a list of the SKUs that have been prepared, as follows:

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Advanced OC 16GB x Black Myth: Wukong

Gainward GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Snow OC customized version

Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Special Commemorative Edition

Gigabyte GV-N407SWUKONG OC-12GD

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Super Ice Dragon Black Myth Wukong Edition

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G Gaming Slim Wukong Edition

Manli GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC "Black Myth: Wukong" customized limited edition

Zotac RTX 4070 SUPER-12GB Wukong Edition

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia)

These cards will all be featured in giveaway promotions in China, according to the Nvidia Weibo post. We aren't certain about general retail availability, or distribution worldwide, but if you are a fan of the game it is probably worth enquiring at your favourite / local hardware seller and promotions in your region.

Nvidia's Black Myth: Wukong bundle, which we reported on last month, is still live but please be aware that you will need to buy an RTX 4070 or better to qualify. Of course, the cheapest custom Black Myth: Wukong cards out of these eight will be the RTX 4070 Super designs, anyway.

All eight Black Myth: Wukong custom graphics cards should be more than enough to enjoy the new game at high-quality settings and high resolutions. According to the game's official Steam page, recommended system requirements begin from a GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 XT / Arc A750 and up. However, even those still rocking the venerable GTX 1060 or RX 580 are embraced by the minimum system requirements.

As mentioned in the intro, Black Myth: Wukong is doing extraordinarily well in games industry terms. SteamDB has ranked it top in its latest sales charts. Moreover, the same source asserts that it is "the 4th most played game ever on Steam just hours after release with over 1.4 million concurrent players." Things could snowball as the game hits its first weekend.