Nvidia RTX 4070 with slower GDDR6 memory is on the way, according to rumors

Nvidia is preparing a new variant of the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, according to a reputable leaker. Earlier today MEGAsizeGPU stated that an RTX 4070, designated as the PG141 SKU347, will come packing GDDR6 memory. Other than the slower memory, the RTX 4070 launched with 12GB of GDDR6X at 21 Gbps, the source says that all other specs “remain the same.”

In addition to this being a rumor, the source admits some uncertainty regarding the memory speed delivered by the new GeForce RTX 4070 GDDR6 SKU. MEGAsizeGPU reckons it “might be 20 Gbps,” which isn’t far behind the GDDR6X implementation of the original SKU.

Some quick calculations reveal that changing from 12GB of GDDR6X @ 21 Gbps to 12GB of GDDR6 @ 20 Gbps would theoretically deliver a bandwidth reduction of a little under 5% on the RTX 4070 with its 192-bit bus. That would be cutting down the bandwidth from the original 504 GBps to a new 480 GBps, if the touted GDDR6 memory speed is correct.

A mere 5% drop in bandwidth may not scare off potential buyers of the new RTX 4070 GDDR6 SKU. With the rest of the RTX 4070 specs purportedly fully intact, potential buyers probably don't even have to ponder over games known to be the most memory bandwidth-sensitive and typically favor playing at higher resolutions.

The new RTX40 family SKU, if it is indeed in the pipeline, raises the question of why it is being prepared for the market. Without any official statement, we can only speculate, and we reckon the change may be implemented due to the grand old economic laws of supply and demand. Thus, Nvidia and partners may be tempted to move over to GDDR6 for pretty simple reasons; like it is currently easier to get in quantity, and it is cheaper – and will be so for the foreseeable future of the product line.

Enthusiasts and gamers are often naturally resistant to spec cuts, so could be put off by any RTX 4070 GDDR6 SKU when looking for the best graphics card. However, most are pragmatic, and if the new SKUs are cheaper and third-party reviews reveal few noticeable drawbacks, then the new SKU could fare well. We shall see.