Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition won't be available on launch day, coming 'later in March'

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 will launch on March 5; however, the Founders Edition model will not be available for purchase until later this month. The development has been confirmed by Andreas Schilling at Hardwareluxx, who shared that Nvidia informed him of the delay just hours before the scheduled reviews were published.

Despite the delay in the availability of the Founders Edition, it is expected that third-party versions from board partners such as Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI will be available on launch day. However, it is likely that the launch will not be a smooth sailing as stock levels may be limited, with some retailers not receiving any inventory initially.

You think you can buy a GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition tomorrow? No, NVIDIA told us 2 1/2 hours before review drop:"The RTX 5070 Founders Edition will be available later in March." pic.twitter.com/8BntkzNc7TMarch 4, 2025

As a quick refresher, the RTX 5070 is currently the most affordable GPU option under the latest RTX 50 series with a $549 price tag. It features 6,144 CUDA cores, 192 Tensor Cores (5th Gen), and 48 Ray Tracing Cores (4th Gen). The card operates at a boost clock speed of 2,512 MHz and comes equipped with 12GB of GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit interface, providing a memory bandwidth of 672 GB/sec.

Per our testing, the RTX 5070 outperforms its predecessor, the RTX 4070, by 19% at 1440p, with its advantage growing to 22% at 4K. However, its lead narrows to 16% at 1080p ultra and 14% at 1080p medium, likely due to CPU bottlenecks. Compared to the RTX 5070 Ti, the 5070 is 20% slower at 1440p and 24% slower at 4K. The RTX 5070 is approximately 11–13% slower than Radeon RX 7900 XT but outperforms the 7800 XT by around 17%.

Consumers interested in the RTX 5070 Founders Edition will need to await further updates from Nvidia regarding its availability later this month. In the meantime, those eager to upgrade may consider third-party RTX 5070 models or explore AMD's forthcoming Radeon RX 9070 offerings, which are scheduled to launch a day later on March 6. AMD has reportedly ensured better stock availability for its upcoming release, potentially giving it an advantage in the current market scenario.