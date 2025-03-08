Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU spotted with 24,064 CUDA cores, 96GB GDDR7, and 600W — 11% more cores than RTX 5090
Arriving in two flavors: RTX Pro 6000 X Blackwell and RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell
Over two years after the RTX 6000 Ada GPUs launched, leaks have finally emerged surrounding Nvidia's next-gen Blackwell workstation offerings, courtesy of a few shipping manifests and web scrapers. Cargo records from NBD show that Nvidia has been shipping two new workstation GPUs for testing and validation. Details and specifications of one of these GPUs were discovered on LeadTek's website and subsequently extracted, as shown by Harukaze on X.
From the looks of it, Nvidia is dubbing its next-gen workstation cards with a new "Pro" label. The flagship reportedly continues to fall under the "RTX 6000" brand but with an added "X" identifier; is the ProViz equivalent of Super/Ti? Historically, Nvidia hasn't been consistent with its workstation nomenclature, so it's hard to say what this suffix represents.
Shipping data from NBD indicates that Nvidia is seemingly working on two new GPUs: the RTX Pro 6000 X Blackwell and the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell. We've extracted all the specs we could from the given information, including preliminary data from LeadTek. Both GPUs reportedly carry 96GB of GDDR7 memory, suggesting a 512-bit interface coupled with thirty-two 24Gb (3GB) ICs in clamshell mode, where two ICs share a single 32-bit memory controller.
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Specifications*
GPU
RTX Pro 6000 X Blackwell
RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell
RTX 6000 Ada
Family
Blackwell
Blackwell
Ada Lovelace
CUDA Cores
?
24,064
18,176
SMs
?
188
142
% Die Enabled
?
97.92%
98.61%
Die Name
GB202-870
GB202-
AD102-870
RT Cores
?
188
142
Tensor Cores
?
752
568
Memory
96GB GDDR7
96GB GDDR7
48GB GDDR6
Bus-width
?
512-bit
384-bit
TGP
?
600W
300W
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
The non-X variant reportedly features 188 SMs equating to 24,064 CUDA cores or a 97.9% enabled GB202 die. LeadTek's data mentions a 600W TGP, over twice what the RTX 6000 Ada mandates but enough to be fulfilled by a single 12V-2x6 power cable. Further details from NBD draw up what we believe are Blackwell GB20X dies for workstations. The kingpin RTX Pro 6000 X Blackwell seemingly carries the GB202-870 die, which is expected to feature all 192 SMs.
Workstation GPUs under Nvidia's RTX lineup are tailor-made for professional applications. However, in most scenarios, 96GB of VRAM is overkill unless you're looking for training or inferencing AI locally. While you wouldn't typically use these GPUs for gaming, the added memory can be helpful in tasks involved with game development, content creation, ProViz, and computer-aided design.
Depending on where you live, the RTX 6000 Ada retails for between $6,000 and $8,000. We expect a similar MSRP for its Blackwell equivalent. Given their niche use case and reduced market demand, hopefully, these GPUs will not be struck by the same shortages that plague their GeForce counterparts. With GTC just around the corner, it's reasonable to assume that Nvidia will debut these GPUs at the event.
