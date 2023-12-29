Nvidia Super refresh confirmed for CES 2024 — Gigabyte teases GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
New graphics cards incoming, says Gigabyte's gaming brand.
A day after we reported that Gigabyte is prepping a bunch of GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics cards, the company's gaming division Aorus published a teaser depicting a new graphics board at CES. Given that AMD is not expected to release any new high-end Radeons at the upcoming tradeshow, it is more than likely that Aorus Turkey will essentially confirm Nvidia's RTX 40 Super launch.
The graphics card Aorus Turkey showcases is akin to other Gigabyte's Aorus Master WindoForce-branded high-end offerings: at least three slots wide. It has three 'bionic shark' fans. Meanwhile, there is an RGB ring around each fan. It is, of course, impossible to tell what GPU the board on the picture carries and whether the cooling system of the alleged Aorus GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics card is different from 'non-Super' offerings. Still, at least the upcoming products are similar to existing boards design-wise.
Nvidia is expected to introduce its GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super at a special event on January 8, a day before CES kicks off. Since Nvidia takes the wraps of its 'Super' products on January 8, it is reasonable to expect its partners to demonstrate their versions of these devices starting the next day at the trade show.
Alleged Nvidia RTX 40-Series Super Specifications
|Header Cell - Column 0
|GPU
|FP32 CUDA Cores
|Memory Configuration
|L2 Cache
|TBP
|MSRP
|*GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
|AD102
|18176 (?)
|24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)
|96 MB (?)
|600W (?)
|Arm+Leg
|GeForce RTX 4090
|AD102
|16384
|24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|72 MB
|450W
|$1,599
|*GeForce RTX 4080 Super
|AD103
|10240
|16GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X
|64 MB
|320W
|$999–$1,099
|GeForce RTX 4080
|AD103
|9728
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|64 MB
|320W
|$1,199
|*GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super
|AD103-275/AD102-175
|8448
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|285W
|$799–$849
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|AD104
|7680
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|285W
|$799
|*GeForce RTX 4070 Super
|AD104-350/AD103-175
|7168
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|225W
|$599–$649
|GeForce RTX 4070
|AD104
|5888
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|36 MB
|200W
|$599
|GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|AD106
|4352
|8GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6
|32 MB
|160W
|$399/$499
|GeForce RTX 4060
|AD106
|3072
|8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6
|24 MB
|115W
|$299
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super are reportedly based on the AD103 and AD104 graphics processors featuring the Ada Lovelace architecture.
While the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is expected to offer a moderate performance bump compared to the non-Super model, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4070 Super are projected to be noticeably faster than their non-Super counterparts, at least based on leaked specifications.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
Most Popular
By Aaron Klotz
By Avram Piltch
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov