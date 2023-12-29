Nvidia Super refresh confirmed for CES 2024 — Gigabyte teases GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs

A day after we reported that Gigabyte is prepping a bunch of GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics cards, the company's gaming division Aorus published a teaser depicting a new graphics board at CES. Given that AMD is not expected to release any new high-end Radeons at the upcoming tradeshow, it is more than likely that Aorus Turkey will essentially confirm Nvidia's RTX 40 Super launch.

The graphics card Aorus Turkey showcases is akin to other Gigabyte's Aorus Master WindoForce-branded high-end offerings: at least three slots wide. It has three 'bionic shark' fans. Meanwhile, there is an RGB ring around each fan. It is, of course, impossible to tell what GPU the board on the picture carries and whether the cooling system of the alleged Aorus GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics card is different from 'non-Super' offerings. Still, at least the upcoming products are similar to existing boards design-wise.

Nvidia is expected to introduce its GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super at a special event on January 8, a day before CES kicks off. Since Nvidia takes the wraps of its 'Super' products on January 8, it is reasonable to expect its partners to demonstrate their versions of these devices starting the next day at the trade show.

Alleged Nvidia RTX 40-Series Super Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration L2 Cache TBP MSRP *GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 96 MB (?) 600W (?) Arm+Leg GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 72 MB 450W $1,599 *GeForce RTX 4080 Super AD103 10240 16GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X 64 MB 320W $999–$1,099 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 64 MB 320W $1,199 *GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AD103-275/AD102-175 8448 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 285W $799–$849 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 285W $799 *GeForce RTX 4070 Super AD104-350/AD103-175 7168 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 225W $599–$649 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 36 MB 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 8GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 32 MB 160W $399/$499 GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6 24 MB 115W $299

*Specifications are unconfirmed.



Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super are reportedly based on the AD103 and AD104 graphics processors featuring the Ada Lovelace architecture.

While the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is expected to offer a moderate performance bump compared to the non-Super model, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4070 Super are projected to be noticeably faster than their non-Super counterparts, at least based on leaked specifications.