Nvidia Super refresh confirmed for CES 2024 — Gigabyte teases GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs

By Anton Shilov
New graphics cards incoming, says Gigabyte's gaming brand.

Gigabyte
(Image credit: Gigabyte)

A day after we reported that Gigabyte is prepping a bunch of GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics cards, the company's gaming division Aorus published a teaser depicting a new graphics board at CES. Given that AMD is not expected to release any new high-end Radeons at the upcoming tradeshow, it is more than likely that Aorus Turkey will essentially confirm Nvidia's RTX 40 Super launch.

The graphics card Aorus Turkey showcases is akin to other Gigabyte's Aorus Master WindoForce-branded high-end offerings: at least three slots wide. It has three 'bionic shark' fans. Meanwhile, there is an RGB ring around each fan. It is, of course, impossible to tell what GPU the board on the picture carries and whether the cooling system of the alleged Aorus GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics card is different from 'non-Super' offerings. Still, at least the upcoming products are similar to existing boards design-wise.

Nvidia is expected to introduce its GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super at a special event on January 8, a day before CES kicks off. Since Nvidia takes the wraps of its 'Super' products on January 8, it is reasonable to expect its partners to demonstrate their versions of these devices starting the next day at the trade show.

Alleged Nvidia RTX 40-Series Super Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationL2 CacheTBPMSRP
*GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD10218176 (?)24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)96 MB (?)600W (?)Arm+Leg
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X72 MB450W$1,599
*GeForce RTX 4080 SuperAD1031024016GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X64 MB320W$999–$1,099
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X64 MB320W$1,199
*GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SuperAD103-275/AD102-175844816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB285W$799–$849
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB285W$799
*GeForce RTX 4070 SuperAD104-350/AD103-175716812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB225W$599–$649
GeForce RTX 4070AD104588812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X36 MB200W$599
GeForce RTX 4060 TiAD10643528GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR632 MB160W$399/$499
GeForce RTX 4060AD10630728GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR624 MB115W$299

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super are reportedly based on the AD103 and AD104 graphics processors featuring the Ada Lovelace architecture.

While the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is expected to offer a moderate performance bump compared to the non-Super model, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4070 Super are projected to be noticeably faster than their non-Super counterparts, at least based on leaked specifications.

