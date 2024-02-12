Nvidia's new Pro GPU costs less than $650 — RTX 2000 Ada Generation arrives with 2,816 CUDA cores and 16GB ECC VRAM

By Zhiye Liu
RTX 2000 Ada Generation is up to 1.6X faster than the previous RTX A2000.

RTX 2000 Ada Generation
RTX 2000 Ada Generation (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has expanded its reach in the professional market with a new entry-level workstation graphics card. Debuting today at $625, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation targets professional consumers who own compact systems and are also on a very tight budget.

The RTX 2000 Ada Generation is a small form factor (SFF) graphics card, sharing an identical design and dimensions as the faster RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation and the previous RTX A2000. The RTX 2000 Ada Generation features a dual-slot design with a blower-type cooling system that measures 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) long. Nvidia includes a standard ATX and low-profile bracket, so the RTX 2000 Ada Generation will fit equally into standard and SFF systems.

Nvidia's choice of interface on the RTX 2000 Ada Generation is interesting, though. The RTX 2000 Ada Generation features a PCIe 4.0 x8 interface. In comparison, the RTX A2000 and the RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation tap the PCIe 4.0 x16 interface.

Nvidia uses the AD107 silicon inside the RTX 2000 Ada Generation. The AD107 die is home to 24 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), equivalent to 3,072 CUDA cores. However, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation's die only has 22 of the 24 SMs enabled, putting the CUDA core count to 2,816. As a result, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation's performance should lie in between a GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile (2,560 CUDA cores) and a GeForce RTX 4060 (3,072 CUDA cores).

RTX 2000 Ada Generation Specifications

Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4000 SFF Ada GenerationRTX 2000 Ada GenerationRTX A2000
ArchitectureNVIDIA Ada Lovelace ArchitectureNVIDIA Ada Lovelace ArchitectureNVIDIA Ampere Architecture
FoundryTSMCTSMCSamsung
Process Size4N NVIDIA Custom Process4N NVIDIA Custom Process8N NVIDIA Custom Process
Transistors35.8 billion19.9 billion12 billion
Die Size294 mm²159 mm²276 mm²
CUDA Parallel Processing cores6,1442,8163,328
NVIDIA Tensor Cores19288104
NVIDIA RT Cores482226
Single-Precision Performance19.2 TFLOPS12.0 TFLOPS8.0 TFLOPS
RT Core Performance44.3 TFLOPS27.7 TFLOPS15.6 TFLOPS
Tensor Performance306.8 TFLOPS191.9 TFLOPS63.9 TFLOPS
GPU Memory20 GB GDDR6 with ECC16 GB GDDR6 with ECC6 GB or 12 GB GDDR6 with ECC
Memory Interface160-bit128-bit192-bit
Memory Bandwidth280 GB/s224 GB/s288 GB/s
Max Power Consumption70W70W70W
Graphics BusPCI Express 4.0 x16PCI Express 4.0 x8PCI Express 4.0 x16
Display ConnectorsmDP 1.4a (4)mDP 1.4a (4)mDP 1.4a (4)
Form Factor2.7" (H) x 6.6" (L) Dual Slot2.7" (H) x 6.6" (L) Dual Slot2.7" (H) x 6.6" (L) Dual Slot
Product Weight308 g (Low Profile Bracket), 320 g (ATX Bracket)296 g (Low Profile Bracket), 308 g (ATX Bracket)294 g (Low Profile Bracket), 306 g (ATX Bracket)
Thermal SolutionBlower Active FanBlower Active FanBlower Active Fan
NVENC | NVDEC2x | 2x (+AV1 encode & decode)1x | 1x (+AV1 encode & decode)1x | 1x (+AV1 encode & decode)

The RTX 2000 Ada Generation has around 15% fewer CUDA cores than the RTX A2000 12GB; however, the improved performance is due to the new Ada Lovelace architecture rather than a higher CUDA core count. If we look at the single-precision numbers, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation outperforms the RTX A2000 12GB by a 50% margin.

On paper, we're witnessing higher RT performance on the RTX 2000 Ada Generation with the 3rd Generation RT cores. Nonetheless, the Tensor performance has increased substantially, delivering over 3X on paper thanks to the new 4th Generation Tensor cores.

Nvidia's touting performance uplifts between 1.3X to 1.6X, with the RTX 2000 Ada Generation having the most significant improvements in the generative AI workloads. Compared to the older Quadro P2200, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation delivers 2X higher performance in SOLIDWORKS SPECviewperf 2020 and up to 4X in SOLIDWORKS Visualize benchmarks.

RTX 2000 Ada Generation Benchmarks

Graphics CardCAD Application PerformanceRendering PerformanceVirtual Reality Performance3D Modeling PerformanceGenerative AI PerformanceVideo Editing Performance
RTX 2000 Ada Generation1.3x1.5x1.4x1.3x1.6x1.3x
RTX A2000 12GB1.0x1.0x1.0x1.0x1.0x1.0x

While the RTX A2000 was available in 6GB and 12GB variants, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation only comes in the 16GB flavor. While there is more memory on the newer model, the memory bandwidth took a performance hit. The RTX 2000 Ada Generation has a 128-bit interface, a significant downgrade from the 192-bit interface on the RTX A2000. As a result, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation can only supply a memory bandwidth of up to 224 GB/s, which is around 22% lower than the RTX A2000.

The max power consumption hasn't changed between the two generations. The RTX 2000 Ada Generation sticks to 70W, like the RTX A2000 and RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation, so it doesn't need external power connectors. The outputs are also the same, offering consumers four mini DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

The RTX 2000 Ada Generation has a $625 MSRP, 22% more expensive than the RTX A2000 when it debuted three years ago with a $449 MSRP. Despite its age, the latter's value hasn't decreased over the years but quite the opposite. New RTX A2000 models are selling for over $632.98, so the RTX 2000 Ada Generation isn't a bad deal if you can find the graphics card at its MSRP.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
RAM Reviewer and News Editor

Zhiye Liu is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

