PowerColor Radeon RX 8000 'Reaper' series rumored to debut at CES 2025 next month

PowerColor is rumored to be working on a new series of GPUs codenamed "Reaper" for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 8000 GPUs leveraging the RDNA 4 architecture, per Videocardz. The Reaper series likely targets the budget/mainstream segment and should slot in with PowerColor's current offerings rather than replace any existing lineup.

PowerColor is one of AMD's longest and most loyal AIB partners, with over a decade of experience as a licensed producer of Radeon cards. The brand employs several GPU series to diversify its offerings: Liquid Devil, Red Devil, Hellhound, Red Dragon, and Fighter, ranked from most premium to budget-oriented. PowerColor decided not to release any Red Dragon models for the Radeon RX 7000 series. - but that lineup is expected to return with AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8000 GPUs in January.

The new Reaper series likely serves to cater to the mainstream budget market, as it is expected to launch with the RX 8800 and RX 8600 models alongside their respective XT counterparts for a total of four SKUs, per the source. It is also claimed that we should see Red Dragon and Hellhound RX 8000 variants at CES 2025. This does put a question mark on PowerColor's flagship Devil series. Since RDNA 4 is primarily aimed at the budget segment, AMD has opted out of the high-end market so we likely will not see a Devil-badged RX 8800 with exotic cooling and extra perks anytime soon, but that's just speculation.

Speaking of RDNA 4, AMD has promised better Ray Tracing performance and enhanced AI capabilities; with the possibility of an AI-driven FSR 4. Battlemage has been quite a pleasant surprise since the B580 lands significant blows against the RX 7600 and RTX 4060, even in the RT department - while being cheaper.

A lot hinges on RDNA 4 if AMD wishes to turn heads towards Radeon and boost its market share. While we don't want to be the bearer of bad news, rumor has it that Navi-44 (Radeon RX 8600) will be limited to just 8GB of VRAM. Of course, AMD could launch an RX 8600 XT with 16GB (in clamshell configuration) but expect a higher price tag as well. We could go on and on regarding leaks and speculation but it is best to wait for the official unveil next month at CES 2025.