PowerColor Liquid Devil RX 7900 XTX 'Guarantees' Ultimate Overclocking

PowerColor has introduced its Liquid Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card equipped with a waterblock co-designed with EK. The board is designed for systems equipped with a custom liquid cooling system and promises to guarantee "ultimate overclockability."

PowerColor's Liquid Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB uses the company's in-house designed printed circuit board (PCB) that features 14 layers, including a 2-oz power layer, and is equipped with a sophisticated voltage regulating module as well as three eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors that can deliver up to 450W of power to the card. In addition, the board has two BIOS settings supporting enhanced performance: OC setting with more balanced energy consumption and Unleash mode supporting the highest clocks and higher total board power.

One of the interesting peculiarities of the Liquid Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX is that its water block is a single slot wide, so it is significantly more compact than graphics cards equipped with double-wide or triple-wide air cooling systems. As an added bonus, the waterblock has addressable RGB LEDs. Meanwhile, the board bundles with EKWB's EK-Loop Leak Tester Flex and a small pump to safely test possible leaks of bespoke liquid cooling systems.

Liquid Devil is the brand that PowerColor uses to market its top-of-the-range graphics cards. For now, PowerColor does not disclose the specifications of its Liquid Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and we can only guess its GPU clocks. However, it is safe to say that the board will be one of the fastest AMD Navi 31-based products on the market, making it one of the best graphics cards.

What remains to be seen is how much PowerColor plans to charge for its range-topping Liquid Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. For obvious reasons, the product will cost more than a typical Radeon RX 7900 XTX as it uses a sophisticated PCB and, possibly, cherry-picked GPUs with enhanced overclocking potential. Yet, the exact price of the graphics adapter is unclear for now.