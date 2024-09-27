RTX 4090 Ti GPU bracket surfaces for $14 — the last remnant of the allegedly canceled Ada Lovelace flagship GPU

A bracket for the unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, which would have been one of the best graphics cards, has surfaced on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao. It is priced at 99 Chinese Yuan, or around $14. Hardware leaker Harukaze5719 shared the listing on X (formerly Twitter) with a link.

The I/O bracket shows GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, with a PG136F model number, which Nvidia has never released on any GeForce RTX 40-series GPU. There was much speculation as to why Nvidia never released the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti when we typically get an x090 Ti flagship with every generation of GeForce graphics cards.

Some claim that Nvidia should not have released a faster GPU due to the lack of competition. The current GeForce RTX 4090 sits alone on the performance throne, so releasing a quicker graphics card didn’t make sense. Others say that Nvidia is better off concentrating on professional-grade or AI GPUs, which have become a commodity in the AI boom.

However, the reason appears to be the U.S. ban on the RTX 4090 GPUs. MEGAsizeGPU, a reputable hardware leaker, claims that Nvidia reportedly canceled the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti due to the sanctions on the RTX 4090. China is one of the Nvidia’s largest GPU customers. With Washington’s move to stop the sales of Nvidia’s most powerful GPUs to the country, it could likely mean that the RTX 4090 Ti’s most prominent potential market is no longer legally accessible, making the graphics card commercially unviable.

While the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti probably existed, MEGAsizeGPU believes the specifications were never finalized. However, as mentioned in many leaks, the leaker thinks it would sport 24GB of memory. Meanwhile, others believe that Nvidia purportedly faced issues while optimizing the thermal aspect of the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. There may be some truth to the rumors, as all the alleged photographs of the Ada Lovelace graphics card revealed a beefy triple-slot cooler.

This GeForce RTX 4090 Ti bracket will likely mean nothing for most users. It’s a collector’s item, like EVGA’s unreleased GeForce RTX 4090, for hardcore enthusiasts and hardware collectors. But at less than $15, it’s your chance to get a piece of graphics card history with an exciting story.