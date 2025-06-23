RTX 5070 Ti falls below MSRP in the UK — grab one for less than £700 for the first time

While the Nvidia RTX 5070 might be the best graphics card on the market considering price and performance, its big brother, the RTX 5070 Ti, trounces it in our GPU hierarchy, making it a potent upgrade, especially now you can buy one for below MSRP in the UK.

Right now you you can score two versions of the card for less than £700. Five pence less to be precise, but still, that's less than MSRP and the first sub-£700 price tag we've seen on this model. You can score the Gainward GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Phoenix-S at Overclockers UK for £699.95, or a Palit GamingPro RTX 5070 Ti for the same price at Scan, both with next-day delivery and minimal delivery costs.

Today's best RTX 5070 Ti deals

PALIT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GamingPro: £699.95 at Scan

The first time we've seen the 5070 Ti for less than £700 in the UK, one of two great options available.

Gainward GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Phoenix-S : £699.95 at Overclockers

Another brilliant price on the same card, replete with next day delivery depending on the time you place you order.

As per our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti review, we really rate this card as a proper high-end GPU thanks to its balance of price and performance, hefty 16GB VRAM, and features. It's a minor bump over the 4070 Ti Super, but with all Nvidia graphics cards these days, the biggest drawbacks are availability and pricing. Finding not one but two cards below MSRP on the same day is unheard of and definitely not to be sniffed at.

As you can see from our GPU testing data (above), the hefty price of the 5070 Ti versus the 5070 is reflected in a comprehensive performance boost across the board.

Both of these AIB cards come with the same base and boost GPU clock speeds and triple-fan cooling configurations. This makes choosing between them a purely aesethetic exercise, and even then the margins are slim.

