RTX 5070 Ti restocks expected within 2-6 weeks, says UK retailer — All sold out on launch day

The RTX 5070 Ti is now officially available for purchase, assuming you can find it model in stock. Following the RTX 5090/5080 launch debacle, this much was expected and it doesn't take more than a few clicks at eBay to find scalpers selling a $749 GPU in the four-digit territory. OCUK, a large UK reseller frequently publishes updates of its latest GPU inventory at X (formerly Twitter). The latest report is that all RTX 5070 Ti models have been sold out, with restocks anticipated within two to six weeks. Other Blackwell GPUs are also impossible to find, though the restock estimates are slightly more generous than at launch.

The handful of MSRP models instantly flew off shelves as the embargo lifted and are nowhere to be found. Custom models that cost north of $900 were snapped up by eager enthusiasts or, most likely scalpers shortly afterward. The RTX 5070 Ti beats its predecessor in 4K gaming by around 25% per our testing. This isn't much in the grand scheme of things. For context, the RTX 4070 Ti led the RTX 3070 Ti by over 60%

Supply for the RTX 5070 Ti isn't as bad as high-end Blackwell at OCUK, given that pre-orders are still up and running. potential customers have been warned of long waiting times, possibly up to six weeks (early April). A handful of RTX 5080 units are arriving weekly with orders expected to be fulfilled in around three weeks which is an improvement over last time. To be fair, the reseller has no RTX 50 GPU in stock, which is a shame and could end up proving troublesome for Nvidia with RDNA 4 launching early next month.

Stock Update:RTX 5070 Ti sold out and pre-orders open.RTX 5080 sold out but limited stock arriving weekly.RTX 5090 sold out and pre-orders ceased. Stock ETAs are as follows:RTX 5070 Ti ETA: 2-6 Weeks.RTX 5080 ETA: 1-3 Weeks.RTX 5090 ETA: 2-14 Weeks.Pre-orders are being…February 20, 2025

Leakers have claimed that Nvidia is repurposing data-center-tailored GB200 wafers for the RTX 5090, expected to improve availability in around one month. We cannot verify the authenticity of this claim, especially given OCUK's up to 14-week ETA for the flagship card. You can probably imagine how the RTX 5070 will fare at launch, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

AMD's updated nomenclature positions the Radeon RX 9070 XT as a direct competitor to the RTX 5070 Ti. With these GPUs retailing in early March, Nvidia has roughly three weeks to get its supply chain issues sorted out. This might lead AMD to set an otherwise high price tag for its GPUs. Let's hope that doesn't come to fruition lest AMD should jeopardize its market share ambitions this generation.