Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card - all the AIB cards and retailers listed
To stock, or not to stock, that is the question.
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is the next GPU in the 50-series lineup to launch. Available from February 20th, 2025, the demand for the latest 50-series card will no doubt be high, as even though the RTX 5070 Ti still commands a premium price tag, it is much more affordable than the more expensive RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs. We've already witnessed one disappointing paper launch with insufficient stock to meet the expected demand, but will we see the same thing happen with the RTX 5070 Ti?
To help you find all the RTX 5070 Ti models and retailers as quickly and conveniently as possible, we've collated handy tables of all the RTX 5070 Ti models with links to the retailer's websites. There are no Founders Edition card models available for the RTX 5070 Ti, and it will be AIB board partner cards only. We have tracked down all the available models listed from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac, plus, all the price and stock availability information.
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti in the US
We will check back and keep you updated with the latest prices and stock levels regularly, so please bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on where you can buy Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card.
The prices so far range from $899 for the Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model to $999 for the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC model but do take into account that the prices may not be 100% accurate before launch.
Click on the price in the table below to go straight to the retailer link.
Model
Retailer
Price
Stock
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Best Buy
Not Released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Best Buy
Not Released
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
|Row 5 - Cell 0
Best Buy
Not Released
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
|Row 7 - Cell 0
Best Buy
Not Released
Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Ice
Newegg
Not Released
Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
MSI Inspire 3X OC Plus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
MSI Shadow 3X GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SOC
Newegg
Not Released
MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SOC Launch Edition
Newegg
Not Released
MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
PNY ARGB Epic-X RGB OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
B&H Photo
Not Released
PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
B&H Photo
Not Released
Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
Zotac Solid GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Newegg
Not Released
Zotac Solid GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC
Newegg
Not Released
For US readers, the best place to get your hands on an RTX 5070 Ti GPU is from Newegg, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have no listings for the RTX 5070 Ti yet, and you should also be able to pick one up from Microcentre if you happen to live near a store. If you are after one of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards, good luck and happy hunting.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
