Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card - all the AIB cards and retailers listed

Deals
By
published

To stock, or not to stock, that is the question.

A picture of an Asus Prime Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Graphics Card
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is the next GPU in the 50-series lineup to launch. Available from February 20th, 2025, the demand for the latest 50-series card will no doubt be high, as even though the RTX 5070 Ti still commands a premium price tag, it is much more affordable than the more expensive RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs. We've already witnessed one disappointing paper launch with insufficient stock to meet the expected demand, but will we see the same thing happen with the RTX 5070 Ti?

To help you find all the RTX 5070 Ti models and retailers as quickly and conveniently as possible, we've collated handy tables of all the RTX 5070 Ti models with links to the retailer's websites. There are no Founders Edition card models available for the RTX 5070 Ti, and it will be AIB board partner cards only. We have tracked down all the available models listed from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac, plus, all the price and stock availability information.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti in the US

We will check back and keep you updated with the latest prices and stock levels regularly, so please bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on where you can buy Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card.

The prices so far range from $899 for the Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model to $999 for the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC model but do take into account that the prices may not be 100% accurate before launch.

Click on the price in the table below to go straight to the retailer link.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Retailer

Price

Stock

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Row 1 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$899

Not Released

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Row 3 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$939

Not Released

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Row 5 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$979

Not Released

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Row 7 - Cell 0

Best Buy

$999

Not Released

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Ice

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

MSI Inspire 3X OC Plus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

MSI Shadow 3X GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SOC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SOC Launch Edition

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

PNY ARGB Epic-X RGB OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

B&H Photo

TBA

Not Released

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

B&H Photo

TBA

Not Released

Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Zotac Solid GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

Zotac Solid GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC

Newegg

TBA

Not Released

For US readers, the best place to get your hands on an RTX 5070 Ti GPU is from Newegg, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have no listings for the RTX 5070 Ti yet, and you should also be able to pick one up from Microcentre if you happen to live near a store. If you are after one of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards, good luck and happy hunting.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

More about gpus
Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti / Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Prime

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti review: A proper high-end GPU, if you can find it at MSRP
PhysX

PhysX quietly retired on RTX 50 series GPUs: Nvidia ends 32-bit CUDA app support
AMD Ryzen CPU

AMD Ryzen 9900X3D & 9950X3D benchmarks surface with strong single-core uplift
See more latest
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AIGeneratedGamer
    Is it typical for retailers to wait this long to announce any info on how to purchase a card? I can't find information anywhere on pre-orders, in-person stock, or any events that retailers might be doing for the launch tomorrow.
    Reply
  • JeffreyP55
    Admin said:
    Nvidia's new RTX 5070 Ti GPU is the latest graphics card to launch. Check our handy lists for all the RTX 5070 Ti models and retailer links.

    Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card - all the AIB cards and retailers listed : Read more
    During my last build I am happy purchasing a RTX4070 super two months ago. I have a problem with being a hardware beta tester. 5070, bad drivers and whatever else is ailing it. I knew nvidia would jack the prices. 4070 cost me MSRP.
    Reply