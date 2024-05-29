RTX 5090 may be surprisingly svelte — twin-slot, twin-fan model on the way, says leaker

News
By
published

Is Nvidia giving its most powerful GPU a diet?

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia’s 50-series GPUs are expected to arrive by October or November this year, just in time for the holiday season. As usual, we expect the company to release the flagship RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs first, showing the way with its Founders Edition (FE) models. However, rumors of a hulking 5090 FE design have been rebuffed by a well-regarded leaker, who says previously touted super-fat graphics card designs are inaccurate.

It was initially thought that the 5090 FE would be based on the unreleased 4090 Ti, taking up four slots inside a PC case. It would thus probably have a triple-PCB layout, with three fans interspersed throughout the GPU shroud, according to various sources. Now, popular leaker @kopite7kimi has denied the rumors on X, saying that the RTX 5090 FE will come with a twin-slot, twin-fan design.

If this new information is true, it makes the RTX 5090 a much slimmer design than the 4090 FE, which was delivered with a triple-slot cooling solution. Other AIB partners offer larger even 4090 designs that could take up almost four slots. A smaller and slimmer flagship GPU would be a welcome change after several generations of larger and larger GPUs. The problem of heavier graphics cards has come to the point that Gigabyte introduced a motherboard that can support 128-pound GPUs, but still didn’t solve the issue with the GPU itself cracking under its own massive weight.

The leaker doesn’t share information about whether the 5090 will have lower power consumption than the 4090, but they said that the new GPU’s cooling design will be more efficient. We wouldn’t be surprised if the 5090 turns out to require less power for its performance level. Nvidia has been at the forefront of AI chip development, and it powers the top three most efficient supercomputers as of May 2024. We would like to think that Nvidia’s developments in this sector would trickle down to its consumer and gaming business, allowing end-users to enjoy more power without requiring the largest possible PC cases.

However, the 5090’s size and specifications are just rumors, and Nvidia has neither confirmed nor denied any information. We will have to wait a few more weeks or even months until we can see whether the company is indeed making its top-end graphics card slimmer, or if it’s going full-steam ahead and giving us a full-fat four-slot GPU with three fans, three PCBs, and require over 600 watts for peak performance.

Jowi Morales
Freelance News Writer
See more GPUs News
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Metal Messiah.
    FWIW, Nvidia has already been testing testing next-gen cooling modules for its RTX 50 "Blackwell" Gaming GPUs, conducting early testing and verification of cooling solutions and modules.

    Benchlife reported on this a while back, as several AIBs have confirmed this as well.

    The important point to be noted is that the highest wattage being tested is a 600W SKU, while the lowest wattage is a 250W SKU.
    A 4-phase plan:

    On the other hand, according to information from the cooling module factory that we are familiar with, NVIDIA has been conducting relevant testing and verification of cooling modules for the GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards based on the Blackwell GPU architecture, and has obviously started preparations for the GeForce RTX 50.

    Although there is no clear time point, there are currently about 4 plans in progress, with the highest wattage being 600W and the lowest wattage being 250W.

    Whether there is a chance to see NVIDIA launch GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards in 2024 is still difficult to say clearly at this stage, but it is certain that AMD will not launch Radeon RX 8000 series graphics cards with RDNA 4 GPU architecture in 2024.
    via Benchlife
    Reply
  • Notton
    If true, it sounds like they are going with what they did with RTX 4000/5000 Quadro cards.

    Quadro cards have more parts of the GPU enabled, but with lower clock speeds.
    The result is lower total power consumption for a similar level of performance, but less efficient use of die space.
    Apple also does the big die, lower clocks method with their M series.
    Reply