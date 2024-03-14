Sycom puts RTX 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super under massive cooler equipped with Noctua fans

Sycom has updated its lineup of RTX 40 series GPUs with the RTX 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super, cooled by a massive heatsink equipped with two 120mm Noctua fans (via Notebookcheck). The company claims these graphics cards are incredibly quiet under load, and may be some of the quietest GPUs on the market (albeit at the cost of size). The GPUs are being sold as part of Sycom's prebuilt desktops, which start at roughly $1,800.

The cooler appears to be identical to the one Sycom uses for its RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards. It uses an aluminum heatsink with copper heatpipes cooled by two 120 mm Noctua NF-A12x25 fans, which are mounted using a frame made by Nago Industry. Of course, these GPUs are big in all dimensions. The 4070 Super model is 278 mm long, 145 mm wide, and takes up 3.5 slots. The 4070 Ti Super version is even larger at 315 mm long and a height of 3.8 slots, though it is still 145 mm wide.

All that size does go towards apparently goes towards great performance. Sycom claims its 4070 Super hits 37.9 decibels under load and only gets to 69.3 degrees Celsius at most. The 4070 Ti Super uses more power and hits 42.1 decibels and 74.4 degrees. If the results are true for the real world, then these graphics cards would be some of the best when it comes to both noise and temperature. For reference, 40 decibels is pretty much as quiet as you can get in a normal room at a house or apartment, and 85 C is generally the target temperature of high-end GPUs.

Sycom isn't the only one using Noctua fans for its GPUs. Asus has teamed up with Noctua for years and just released its RTX 4080 Super model cooled by the same Noctua fans Sycom enlisted. However, Asus has only ever gone down to the XX70 level for Nvidia GPUs, while Sycom has a smaller cooler with 90mm Noctua fans for the 4060 and 4060 Ti. Plus, the only 40 series GPUs to come out of the Asus-Noctua partnership so far are the 4080 and 4080 Super, even though the two companies had made coolers for 3070 and 3080 cards in 2021.

If you were hoping Sycom's Noctua-cooled GPUs could fill the gap left by Asus this generation, you'll be disappointed. Sycom's graphics cards are exclusive to its prebuilt desktops, which are sold in Japan. There's technically nothing stopping you from buying a Sycom prebuilt and just taking the GPU out of it, but it would be quite a bit of work just for one component, and you'd be spending at least $1,800 for just the RTX 4060 desktop. If you don't live in Japan and don't want to buy a prebuilt, you could always just make your own GPU cooler.