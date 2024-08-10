XFX brings back its SWFT 210 cooler for Radeon 7800 XT GPU — XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition rocks dual-fan, minimalist cooler

XFX has launched a new AMD Radeon 7800 XT GPU variant— with a familiar dual-fan cooler design courtesy of the Speedster SWFT 210 cooler we've previously seen on seven other XFX GPUs, dating back to AMD's RX 6000 series.

The XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core (RX-78TSWFTFP) is based on a reliable XFX design, which we most recently saw with its RX 7600 XT 16GB model. So, how different is the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 7800 XT from the reference AMD design?

Not very different at all. The central core specification difference between the designs is a longer-length XFX cooler design. The reference design is also dual-fan, but the fans are placed closer to the center on the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 cooler than the more spread-out dual fans on the reference design. The XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core edition features a 2.5-slot design with a length of up to 11.1 inches (283mm).

XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (Reference) GPU Die RDNA 3 Navi 32 RDNA 3 Navi 32 Compute Units 60 60 Ray Accelerators 60 60 AI Accelerators 120 120 GPU VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 @ up to 19.5 Gigabits per second 16 GB GDDR6 @ up to 19.5 Gigabits per second Estimated Game Frequency 2,124 MHz (Base 1295 MHz) 2,124 MHz Maximum Boost Frequency Up to 2,430 MHz Up to 2,430 MHz GPU Length 283 mm 267 mm GPU Width (Slots) 2.5 slots 2.5 slots

Most performance characteristics between this model and other Radeon 7800 XTs should be the same— though the sleek design may appeal compared to the (generally) more gaudy approaches of other AIB partners. The graphics card features the Navi 32 silicon with 60 CUs.

The clock speeds on the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core mirror that of AMD's reference specifications. The graphics card runs with a 2,214 MHz game clock but can boost up to 2,430 MHz in ideal situations. Meanwhile, the 16GB of GDDR6 memory runs at 19.5 Gbps and, combined with a 256-bit memory interface, outputs a memory bandwidth of up to 624 GB/s.

The graphics card comes with two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. XFX recommends a 700W power supply as a minimum for the graphics card. Meanwhile, display outputs include ‍three DisplayPort 2.1 outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Image 1 of 3 XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition (Image credit: XFX) XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition (Image credit: XFX) XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition (Image credit: XFX)

When writing, the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 7800 XT is listed on Newegg for an MSRP of $489.99. However, it's not in stock. The AMD-powered graphics card has yet to be listed on Amazon.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core's pricing aligns with other RX 7800 XT models. If your case has room for a triple-fan cooler, the XFX Speedster QICK319 RX 7800 XT is currently listed for even cheaper at just $449 on Amazon, making it the cheapest RX 7800 XT. The SWFT 210 RX 7800 XT will remain the better option for those who can't fit a triple-fan GPU in their case, though, particularly many SFF/Mini ITX PC users.