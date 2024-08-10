XFX brings back its SWFT 210 cooler for Radeon 7800 XT GPU — XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition rocks dual-fan, minimalist cooler

The most recent XFX GPU models for the SWFT 210 cooler design were an RX 7600 XT and an RX 7600.

XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition
XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition (Image credit: XFX)

XFX has launched a new AMD Radeon 7800 XT GPU variant— with a familiar dual-fan cooler design courtesy of the Speedster SWFT 210 cooler we've previously seen on seven other XFX GPUs, dating back to AMD's RX 6000 series. 

The XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core (RX-78TSWFTFP) is based on a reliable XFX design, which we most recently saw with its RX 7600 XT 16GB model. So, how different is the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 7800 XT from the reference AMD design?

Not very different at all. The central core specification difference between the designs is a longer-length XFX cooler design. The reference design is also dual-fan, but the fans are placed closer to the center on the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 cooler than the more spread-out dual fans on the reference design. The XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core edition features a 2.5-slot design with a length of up to 11.1 inches (283mm).

XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Specifications

Header Cell - Column 0 XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT CoreAMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (Reference)
GPU DieRDNA 3 Navi 32RDNA 3 Navi 32
Compute Units6060
Ray Accelerators6060
AI Accelerators120120
GPU VRAM16 GB GDDR6 @ up to 19.5 Gigabits per second16 GB GDDR6 @ up to 19.5 Gigabits per second
Estimated Game Frequency2,124 MHz (Base 1295 MHz)2,124 MHz
Maximum Boost FrequencyUp to 2,430 MHzUp to 2,430 MHz
GPU Length283 mm267 mm
GPU Width (Slots)2.5 slots2.5 slots

Most performance characteristics between this model and other Radeon 7800 XTs should be the same— though the sleek design may appeal compared to the (generally) more gaudy approaches of other AIB partners. The graphics card features the Navi 32 silicon with 60 CUs. 

The clock speeds on the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core mirror that of AMD's reference specifications. The graphics card runs with a 2,214 MHz game clock but can boost up to 2,430 MHz in ideal situations. Meanwhile, the 16GB of GDDR6 memory runs at 19.5 Gbps and, combined with a 256-bit memory interface, outputs a memory bandwidth of up to 624 GB/s.

The graphics card comes with two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. XFX recommends a 700W power supply as a minimum for the graphics card. Meanwhile, display outputs include ‍three DisplayPort 2.1 outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port.

XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition
XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core Edition(Image credit: XFX)

When writing, the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 7800 XT is listed on Newegg for an MSRP of $489.99. However, it's not in stock. The AMD-powered graphics card has yet to be listed on Amazon.

The XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 7800 XT Core's pricing aligns with other RX 7800 XT models. If your case has room for a triple-fan cooler, the XFX Speedster QICK319 RX 7800 XT is currently listed for even cheaper at just $449 on Amazon, making it the cheapest RX 7800 XT. The SWFT 210 RX 7800 XT will remain the better option for those who can't fit a triple-fan GPU in their case, though, particularly many SFF/Mini ITX PC users.

Christopher Harper has been a successful freelance tech writer specializing in PC hardware and gaming since 2015, and ghostwrote for various B2B clients in High School before that. Outside of work, Christopher is best known to friends and rivals as an active competitive player in various eSports (particularly fighting games and arena shooters) and a purveyor of music ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Killer Mike to the Sonic Adventure 2 soundtrack.

