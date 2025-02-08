Zotac is selling RTX 50-series GPUs directly to customers to thwart scalpers

Zotac has devised a new way to distribute Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 50-series (Blackwell) GPUs to gamers. The company (via Reddit) is implementing a priority access system to directly sell GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs to its gaming Discord server members. This will combat scalpers and ensure that only end-users get their hands on the limited supply of GPUs.

Many consider Blackwell a paper launch, as gamers and enthusiasts scramble for availability, and scammers and scalpers take advantage of it. Retailers, or at least some, ensure everyone has a fair chance of snagging one of these powerful new GPUs. One Japanese computer store hosted a lottery for prospective buyers, which, unfortunately, ended in chaos and injuries. To avoid situations like this, Zotac has opted for a different approach.

According to Zotac’s rules, you must be a Zotac Gaming Discord server member and “actively engage in challenges, discussions, and community activities.” There’s also a “zero-tolerance policy against re-selling & scalping” and that “all serial numbers are recorded to track and verify purchases.” While the company cannot stop anyone from breaking the re-selling or scalping rule after it has sold a GPU, anyone caught doing so will have their Discord username banned from future Zotac raffles.

The company noted that this is not a raffle for a free RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 GPU; instead, it’s an opportunity for the selected Discord user to buy Nvidia’s latest GPU at MSRP. To ensure fairness, the winners would be chosen using a random number generator, but the giveaway would only be open to users based in the U.S.

At the time of writing, Zotac said five RTX 5080 AMP Extreme Infinity and five RTX 5080 Solid OC GPUs are available. There are currently no RTX 5090s in stock, so those who want to get their hands on one will likely have to wait several weeks or months before they arrive in warehouses.

Many gamers and enthusiasts appreciate Zotac's move, as it ensures that only end-users can purchase these new GPUs. However, other Redditors also commented that Zotac’s Discord server is now being spammed by new users desperate to spend over $1,000 on a new GPU. Fortunately, another Redditor who claims to be a veteran member of the Discord server said its moderators created a private channel just for them, and they will have a separate raffle with higher chances of winning.

This move shows how some brands care about their customer base, ensuring their fans can acquire an RTX 50-series GPU early. Hopefully, Nvidia can improve its supply of Blackwell GPUs so gamers have a better opportunity to upgrade, as some have been holding off until Blackwell.