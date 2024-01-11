Zotac to price custom GeForce RTX 40-Series Super cards at MSRP

Zotac will not charge extra for custom versions of its GeForce RTX 40-series Super graphics cards that come with enhanced coolers and will sell them at Nvidia's recommended retail prices, the company announced on its website (as noticed by @momomo_us). Meanwhile, the company's factory-overclocked graphics cards will be sold at a premium given their higher performance.

Zotac will offer Trinity Black Edition and Twin Edge versions of its GeForce RTX 4070 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics cards at Nvidia-set MSRPs: $599, $799, and $999, respectively. Meanwhile, factory-overclocked Trinity Black Edition OC, Trinity White Edition OC, Twin Edge OC, and AMP-badged graphics boards will be sold at a premium, the company announced. All of these boards — pre-overclocked or not — are contenders to join the ranks of the best graphics cards available today.

Although AMD and Nvidia offer reference designs for almost all of their graphics cards to speed up time-to-market, add-in-boards (AIBs) manufacturers, such as Zotac, tend to develop custom cards for two reasons: to differentiate themselves from their rivals with better looks and higher performance as well as to cut down costs.

Given the fact that factory-overclocked versions of Trinity Black Edition and Twin Edge will use the same printed circuit boards and cooling systems as their counterparts that function at Nvidia-recommended frequencies, it does not look like regular versions were designed with the sole purpose of cutting down costs. As a result, regular Trinity Black Edition and Twin Edge models will likely feature decent overclocking potential (courtesy of a refined PCB and an enhanced cooling system), which makes them a good deal, assuming that they will be available at MSRP.

Meanwhile, those who want to have enhanced performance right out of box and some further overclocking potential will be able to buy Zotac's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AMP Holo 16GB GDDR6X or GeForce RTX 4080 Super AMP Extreme Airo 16GB GDDR6X that promise to feature significantly improved clocks and a refined coolers.

Gigabyte is prepping four GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card designs, with only the WindForce and Eagle models shipping with standard 8-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors, while the Gaming and Aero models will have 12VHPWR 16-pin connectors. All four designs will have three fans, based on the leaked images.

One of the things that strikes the eye with the pictures of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards from Gigabyte, Palit, MSI, and Zotac is that most of them are triple-wide with a massive cooling system, just as my colleague Mark reported yesterday about the hoard of MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 AIBs.

While it is not particularly surprising that many of GeForce RTX 4070-based graphics cards will be huge, considering the overclocking potential of the GPU that powers them, it is reasonable to expect more compact AIBs too. This is perhaps where MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X comes into play. The board features a dual-fan two-wide cooling system and will likely fit into most of PCs used by gamers. Of course, different GeForce RTX boards feature different power connections, some keep using well-proven eight-pin plugs, while others employ the all-new 12VHPWR.

Apparently, budget-friendly options from Zotac and Palit will also have dual-fan designs and 12GB of GDDR6X memory, yet take the information with a grain of salt as this comes from unofficial sources.