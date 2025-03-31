Seagate's 24TB IronWolf Pro is only $399 for World Backup Day

By published

Stack up on drives for your NAS or RAID setup

Happy World Backup Day, everybody! Yes, today is the official reminder to think about how all your precious data is backed up. Often overlooked until it's too late, backing up your photos and videos, or even customer data, is essential. Once lost, it might be impossible to recover, and then it's gone for good, and the potential losses, financially and emotionally, are hard to think about.

Today's deal is on one of Seagate's IronWolf Pro HDDs (24TB capacity) for $399, available from B&H Photo. Some might think that mechanical hard disk drives are a relic of the past and are far too slow for modern needs. Well, yes, they are nowhere near as fast as the latest PCIe Gen5 SSDs, but what they lack in terms of speed, they make up for in price per capacity and longevity. These particular drives from Seagate are designed to be operated 24/7 all day, every day.

The IronWolf Pro is a 3.5-inch drive with a 7200 RPM spin speed and SATA connectivity. The SATA III interface has a 6 Gb/s transfer bandwidth, a read/write transfer speed of 285 MB/s and a workload rating of up to 550TB per year. If you're looking for some of the best drives to fill up your workhorse NAS setup then this IronWolf Pro deal should be on your radar.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 24TB now $399 at B&H Photo

Seagate IronWolf Pro 24TB: now $399 at B&H Photo (was $649)
This 24TB Internal NAS HDD has a SATAIII 6 Gb/s interface and spins at 7200 rpm. If you're looking for a single or replacement drive, you should check this deal out. Built for 24/7 operation, the IronWolf Pro is designed for sustained use and reliability.

View Deal

Grab some peace of mind with your data storage. Rated for 2.5 million hours of MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures), the Seagate IronWolf Pro also comes with a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

