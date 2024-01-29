Maxsun has another wide "YTX" motherboard for Intel CPUs — Terminator H770YTX D5 arrives with backside connectors and DDR5-8000 support

Maxsun has revealed the Terminator H770YTX D5, a motherboard with non-standard dimensions and connectors on the backside, like MSI's Project Zero. The H770 motherboard, spotted by IT Home, supports all of Intel's LGA1700 processors, including Alder Lake, Raptor Lake, and Raptor Lake Refresh, some of which are among the best CPUs.

The Terminator H770YTX D5 comes in a "YTX" form factor and doesn't correspond with the dimensions of any of the established motherboard sizes. At 245 x 175mm, the motherboard is a chunky, wider version of the Mini-ITX (170 x 170 mm) form factor. It's not Maxsun's first rodeo with YTX motherboards — the manufacturer previously DIY-APE H610 King shares identical dimensions with the Terminator H770YTX D5. Therefore, the Terminator H770YTX D5 should fit inside DIY-Ape cases, but there aren't many of them on the market -- or possibly any, depending on where you live.

Terminator H770YTX D5 renders show ten power phases, so the power delivery subsystem probably features an 8+1+1 design. Power is delivered to the Intel processor via one 8-pin EPS power connector and one 4-pin power connector. Only some of the Terminator H770YTX D5 connectors are at the back.

The Terminator H770YTX D5 has two DDR5 memory slots and can house memory modules up to DDR5-8000. Capacity-wise, it should support up to 96GB through two 48GB memory modules, and potentially up to 128GB with future 64GB memory modules. Like Mini-ITX motherboards, the Terminator H770YTX D5 only has one PCIe expansion slot. It likely operates at PCIe 5.0 speeds, although we can't confirm it since Maxsun doesn't have a product page up at the time of writing.

The added landscape on the Terminator H770YTX D5 allows Maxsun to offer ample storage options. It has four M.2 ports: two beside the memory slots, one above the PCIe expansion slot, and one behind the motherboard above the LGA1700 socket. Assuming that bifurcation is present, these M.2 ports should stick to the PCIe 4.0 x4 standard. Meanwhile, the motherboard also provides four SATA ports and a four-lane SlimSAS SFF-8654 port, which you don't usually find on a consumer motherboard.

The Terminator H770YTX D5's other exciting features include 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet networking and Wi-Fi 6. Some may find the motherboard lacking in terms of USB ports: There are only two USB 3.2 ports and one USB Type-C port, while the remaining six ports are all USB 2.0. Other ports and connectors include one DisplayPort output, one HDMI port, and three 3.5mm audio connectors.

Maxsun launched the Terminator H770YTX D5 today for $126 on JD.com. It's approximately 34% more expensive than the brand's DIY-APE H610 King, which retails for $94 in the Chinese market.