New desktop PC chips now support an incredible 256GB of memory — ASRock and MSI update DDR5 support on Intel Z790 and AMD X670E motherboards

ASRock and MSI announced they now support higher capacity 64GB DDR5 RAMs on each DIMM slot, allowing up to 256GB on four-slot and 128GB on two-slot motherboards. ASRock also announced it can do the same.

MSI didn't reveal which of its motherboards includes this support. The screenshot from MSI shows CPU-Z results using the PRO X670-P WIFI motherboard. But ASRock showed its X670E-Taichi and the Z790 Nova WiFi supporting 64GB DDR5 per DIMM slot. What's interesting is that ASRock is showing the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU with its X670E motherboard.

Image 1 of 3 MSI Pro X670-P WiFi motherboard supports up to 256 GB using Kingston HyperX Fury DDR5 kits (Image credit: MSI) ASROCK X670E Taichi supports up to 256GB using Kingston HyperX Fury DDR5 kits (Image credit: ASRock) ASROCK Z790 Nova WiFi supports up to 256 GB using Kingston HyperX Fury DDR5 kits (Image credit: ASRock)

Both motherboard makers use the 64GB x 4 Kingston Fury Renegade KF560C36-64 memory kits with DDR5 chips made by Micron. We aren't sure why MSI couldn't provide a full-size screenshot, but ASROCK provided screenshots showing the support on both chipset platforms. These kits support EXPO and XMP 3.0 profiles, which support up to 6000 MT/s with 36-38-38 latency at 1.350v.

This was made possible by Micron and its 1-Beta node, which provides higher performance, increased bit density, and better power efficiency. This new tech was originally designed for the LPDDR5X mobile chips. It is likely anyone making DDR5 rams with Micron chips made from 1-Beta nodes should be able to provide higher-capacity memory sticks.

Though MSI and ASRock were the first to make the announcement, it is safe to say other motherboard makers with AMD X670E and Z790 chipsets should be able to support 64GB-per-stick DDR5 kits, which for now is made possible by Micron. This is great for those with a dual-DIMM slot mini-ITX motherboard using these chipsets who want higher capacity RAMs. It is uncertain if this support will extend to X670 motherboards since the only addition to the X670E is the support for sixteen PCIe 5.0 lanes via the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.