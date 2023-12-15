New desktop PC chips now support an incredible 256GB of memory — ASRock and MSI update DDR5 support on Intel Z790 and AMD X670E motherboards
Support made possible using Micron's higher density technology originally made for LPDDR5X Mobile Memory Chips
ASRock and MSI announced they now support higher capacity 64GB DDR5 RAMs on each DIMM slot, allowing up to 256GB on four-slot and 128GB on two-slot motherboards. ASRock also announced it can do the same.
MSI didn't reveal which of its motherboards includes this support. The screenshot from MSI shows CPU-Z results using the PRO X670-P WIFI motherboard. But ASRock showed its X670E-Taichi and the Z790 Nova WiFi supporting 64GB DDR5 per DIMM slot. What's interesting is that ASRock is showing the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU with its X670E motherboard.
Both motherboard makers use the 64GB x 4 Kingston Fury Renegade KF560C36-64 memory kits with DDR5 chips made by Micron. We aren't sure why MSI couldn't provide a full-size screenshot, but ASROCK provided screenshots showing the support on both chipset platforms. These kits support EXPO and XMP 3.0 profiles, which support up to 6000 MT/s with 36-38-38 latency at 1.350v.
This was made possible by Micron and its 1-Beta node, which provides higher performance, increased bit density, and better power efficiency. This new tech was originally designed for the LPDDR5X mobile chips. It is likely anyone making DDR5 rams with Micron chips made from 1-Beta nodes should be able to provide higher-capacity memory sticks.
Though MSI and ASRock were the first to make the announcement, it is safe to say other motherboard makers with AMD X670E and Z790 chipsets should be able to support 64GB-per-stick DDR5 kits, which for now is made possible by Micron. This is great for those with a dual-DIMM slot mini-ITX motherboard using these chipsets who want higher capacity RAMs. It is uncertain if this support will extend to X670 motherboards since the only addition to the X670E is the support for sixteen PCIe 5.0 lanes via the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.
It stands to reason that if they supported 192 GB, then 256 should be possible. The ultimate limitation is usually around how many physical bits are exposed by the memory controller, and you can't reach 192 GB if you can't also reach 256 GB.