Pick up this Asus Prime X670-P WiFi AM5 motherboard for only $135

If you like putting together and building your own computers, then you know that one of the most essential parts of the PC build apart from the CPU and GPU is the motherboard. Today's deal is a modern motherboard from Asus that uses the AM5 (LGA 1718 socket) platform that supports AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors and should support the very latest Ryzen 9000-series processors, although there may be a BIOS update needed for optimal performance and compatibility.

This deal is available at Newegg where the Asus Prime X670-P WiFi motherboard is now $135 - reduced from its original MSRP price of $229. The cost of hopping onto the AM5 train has dropped since its launch with the price of Ryzen processors and DDR5 RAM dropping considerably. With AMD launching Ryzen 9000-series CPUs in the coming weeks and months, this is a great time to hop on board.

Features of the Asus Prime X670-P WiFi include 3 x M.2 slots with heatsinks, large heatsinks on the VRMs, WiFi 6 and included antenna, 2.5Gb Ethernet, support for USB4, and PCIe 5.0.

Asus Prime X670-P WiFi Motherboard: now $135 at Newegg (was $229)



The Asus Prime X670-P WiFi uses the AM5 (LGA 1718 socket) platform that supports AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors and should be compatible with the upcoming Ryzen 9000-series CPUs. Features include 3 x M.2 slots, WiFi 6 and 2.5Gb Ethernet, USB4 support, PCIe 5.0, with plenty of rear USB ports, and a front panel header for USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C. There's also plenty of passive cooling of the VRMs and M.2 slots with heatsinks and covers, and for those who have a case that allows you to see the inner workings of your PC, there is some RGB edge lighting for your pleasure.

There are plenty of rear USB ports located on the rear IO plate of the Asus Prime X670-P WiFi, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C. There's also a front panel header for USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C. If you have a case with a good view of the inner workings of your PC then there's also stylish RGB edge lighting on the motherboard with onboard RGB headers for other RGB solutions.