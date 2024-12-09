Fish tank PC case sales explode in 2024 — Korean retail data claims tenfold growth for this style of chassis

Fish tank-style PC cases gained mind share and momentum through 2024, with many new entrants hitting the market. A new report out of Korea helps us quantify the scale of the popularity of these panoramic window pane PC cases among DIYers. Danawa Research notes that sales of fish tank-style PC cases have multiplied 9.85 times since the start of the year. The research firm has dubbed 2024 "the year of the fish tank case."

This style of PC case wasn't invented in 2024 (or even 2023), but it has come back with a vengeance this year. Danawa reckons the spark that ignited the current wave of fish tank popularity came from a handful of firms, including NZXT, releasing desirable new panoramic cases in November last year. Coincidentally, that is when Tom's Hardware reviewed the NZXT H6 Flow RGB, giving it four out of five stars.

Following the late 2023 introduction of these design catalysts, the Korean market heated up with new more cost-effective fish tank style cases from makers like darkFlash, Abco, and DAVEN, notes the research article. Thus three important things happened as we advanced through 2024: average pricing dipped significantly, sales grew quickly, and fish tank cases became the dominant trend of 2024. We might have put money on exotic wood panels becoming the biggest trend in PC cases this year, but perhaps fish tanks were more exciting for younger PC DIYers.

Danawa shared a number of sales charts illustrating fish tank PC case trends in Korea. Looking at the average pricing chart we see this PC case style would have required an outlay of around $125 for much of 2023, but as we crossed into 2024 the average pricing was already in the $70 region. The last recorded data suggests the average selling price of a fish tank PC case in Korea is pretty low, at around $45.

That current average price seems cheap, however, we don't have much data or experience regarding many of the brands this research covers. From the named Abco, darkFlash, DAVEN, 3RSYS, and Zotac, we are only familiar with the latter.

Another interesting observation by Danawa is that the fish tank trend has influenced PC DIYers to build larger PCs. Mid-tower fish tanks are the most popular, with people tending to prefer large towers over mini-towers. Danawa reasons that a larger case provides a better view of your PC's components and makes a cleaner build easier to accomplish.

All this data is very interesting, even if it is Korea-centric. However, Danawa seems to miss an important chart, which would show what percentage of the PC case market as a whole has been taken over by the fish tank trend.

If readers are interested in the best-selling fish tank cases in the U.S. Amazon's best sellers chart indicates that Corsair's 3500X is the fourth and fifth most popular PC case available (in white and black, respectively) on the popular retail site. Meanwhile, the aforementioned NZXT H6 Flow RGB Mid-Tower holds position 17 in Amazon's rankings.