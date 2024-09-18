Fractal Design has a new mini-ITX case for $199 — Era 2 is the follow-up with improved airflow over the original Era

This morning, Fractal Design released the Fractal Design Era 2, a successor to the Fractal Design Era we reviewed in 2020.

The Era featured flexible layout options and aesthetics, but the airflow and noise levels were notably abysmal. While we don't yet have this new unit on hand to test, it seems to be built explicitly to address prior critiques of airflow and cooling performance, refining the previous design to a more performant chassis.

The Era 2 is a compact mini-ITX case with a footprint of 366 x 165 x 314 mm. It can house GPUs with a thickness between 48 and 63mm and a maximum length of 326mm. The case is ready for Nvidia's GeForce gaming graphics cards, which conform to the chipmaker's SFF guidelines. Regarding the power supply, Era 2 supports SFX and SFX-L units.

Meanwhile, CPU air coolers under 70mm will also fit inside the Era 2. If you're a fan of liquid cooling, a 280mm radiator can fit up top. Four 120mm fan mounts provide adequate cooling and airflow inside the case. The two top mounts support 120mm and 140mm fans, whereas the two bottom mounts are limited to 120mm fans.

Fractal Design Era 2 Core Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Fractal Design Era 2 Case Form Factor Mini-ITX Case Dimensions 366 x 165 x 314 mm (14.4 x 6.4 x 12.3 inches) Case Fan Support 2x 120/140mm Top Fan slots; 2x 120mm Bottom Fan slots Case Fans Included? Yes; 2 Pre-Installed Fractal Design Aspect 12 120mm Bottom Fans Pre-Installed Front Panel Type Mostly-Sealed Aluminum Front Panel I/O 1 3.5mm Audio Jack; 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports; 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port Side Panel Types Ventilated Aluminum (No Window) Maximum GPU Length 326 mm Maximum CPU Cooler Height 55-70 mm depending on MB positioning Power Supply Compatibility SFX / SFX-L

Besides the above-listed specifications, it's worth noting that the Era 2 comes in one of three color configurations: Era 2 Silver, Era 2 Charcoal Gray, and Era 2 Midnight Blue. The Charcoal Gray version is highlighted in the main press release and pictured above.

It's undoubtedly a fashionable-looking chassis and seems to be a good performer for Mini ITX, but the asking price of $199.99 might be a little high for some of our readers, justifiably. Fractal Design has a good reputation as a case manufacturer. Usually, it prices these things reasonably, though $199 may still push it a little too hard for an SFF PC case, in this humble writer's opinion.

According to its official product page, the mini-ITX Fractal Design Era 2 is now available for $199 through B&H Photo and Video or Newegg.