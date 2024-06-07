Geometric Future's Model 0 Flamingo is a PC case that folds around your Mini-ITX motherboard

One of the most interesting SFF PC cases at Computex washanging out at Newegg's booth, with bold orange accents and a big AMD logo. The Model 0 Flamingo from Geometric Future (a company we're told was started by former InWin staffers) is a Mini ITX chassis that literally wraps around your system, much like a folio for a paper notebook, or a reusable sandwich wrapper. It's got lots of ventilation holes, has a giant mesh top circle, and is adorned with small magnetic feet so you can orient the case however you want.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Magnets in the material of the case itself also help you assemble it and hold it together, along with some small pins that pop into holes, similarly to the more rigid side panels on many other cases. The smaller circle on the top of the case serves as the power button, and manages to deliver a tactile click when pressed.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Model 0 Flamingo is made of a felt-like material that a representative told me is used in automobile interiors, which is designed to be fire- and mildew-proof. It also reminds me of a tougher version of the material that old-school Trapper Keepers are made of. That means it's probably a lot less durable than your average steel chassis, but it's not like you're going to be folding and unfolding your case regularly after it's built, so it probably doesn't need to be.

At 3.2 x 8.1 x 8.2 inches, there's no room for a graphics card here, and the included 200W slim server-style power supply couldn't really handle one, anyway. There's also no room for a fan other than the one on your air cooler, and you'll need a compact one because there's only 2.36 inches of clearance above the socket.



I was told the Geometric Future Model 0 Flamingo case will ship later this year, for between $90 and $110. I hope it lands closer to $90, because as quirky and fun as this case is, it doesn't feel particularly premium, and its design is quite limited in terms of compatible components. But who knows, if this Flamingo is a success, maybe the company will offer up a larger Model 1 with room for a larger cooler, a beefier PSU, and one of Nvidia's new SFF-ready graphics cards.