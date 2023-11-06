Grab the NZXT H7 Flow for Your new PC Build now Only $79

Black Friday is getting closer with just under three weeks until the madness fully descends on Friday, November 24, 2023. Up until that point, we're hopefully going to be seeing new deals popping up to save us all lots of money on some of our favorite tech.

One of our reviewed PC cases and an Editor's Choice award winner, the excellent NZXT H7 Flow PC case is now only $79 after having had a whopping $50 knocked off of its MSRP price, making it the cheapest I can recall seeing since its release. This offer is direct from NZXT and from my search is not available cheaper anywhere else at this moment in time.

From our review of the NZXT H7 Flow, we found that this mid-tower ATX case was a pleasure to build in and had satisfyingly good cable management along with some impressive included stock fans and provided excellent quiet acoustics. If you're looking for an airflow case that can keep your components cool without sounding like a wind tunnel then the H7 Flow is a great option.

A mid-tower ATX PC case from NZXT that provides airflow thanks to mesh panels, yet still keeps the volume low with excellent acoustics and quality stock case fans. The H7 Flow comes with 2 x F-Series 120mm case fans, excellent cable management, and plenty of front I/O ports.

Side panels on the H7 Flow feature a clear glass side panel on the white case and a tinted-glass side panel on the black version. The side panels use a toolless design for easy access to the internals of your PC build, and an easier time organizing your cable routing with its intuitive cable management system complete with wide channels, hooks, and straps to tie your cables together.

The NZXT H7 Flow supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX motherboard form factors and comes with a good selection of front I/O ports that include 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, as well as an audio jack for headset use. So if you're looking for an excellent case to build a new PC in at a bargain price, then the NZXT H7 Flow could well be the next case for you.