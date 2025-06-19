One of the most unique PC cases you can buy just hit its lowest-ever price — Montech's leather-bound Heritage Pro Micro ATX PC even comes with a handle for portability

The look isn't for everyone, but that's the point! If you want something a little unique on your desk that's a bit of a break from the norm, and of course, you like the look yourself, then this case from Montech could be the one for you. It's a small-ish micro ATX case that doesn't compromise on space or performance. The Montech Heritage Pro features excellent airflow thanks to its mesh panels and also boasts dimensions that accommodate the latest components, such as an Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card.

You can find today's deal at Scan Computers, where the Montech Heritage Pro is on sale for £79, the lowest price I've seen for this particular case in the UK. The Pro version comes with four included 120mm fans and additional accessories, compared to the base version of the case, which offers none of these extras. The original list price for this case is £89, so you're saving a solid £10.

You can also check out what we thought of this micro ATX PC case when one of our editors reviewed the Montech Heritage Pro. Going hands-on with the Heritage Pro in both color variants and stripping the case to its bare bones to see what components can comfortably fit inside this elegant chassis. We were really impressed with some of the design elements that Montech took with this case, from the styling to a swappable bolt on the handle that doubles as a headset holder. All for an impressive price point.

A micro ATX case that gives off old-school radio styling vibes, or a posh handbag, the Montech Heritage Pro offers a unique aesthetic but keeps the performance and build possibilities up to spec. Great airflow, room for large radiators and GPUs, included fans, and even a carrying handle for moving the case about. All that for only £79.

The Montech Heritage Pro features a leather carrying handle for easy transportation, a steel skeleton, and sturdy plastic side panels covered with a leather finish. The Pro version of the Heritage comes with four 120 mm fans and a box of extra accessories for customising your case. There is also space for a 360mm radiator, support for rear-connecting motherboards, and various options for PSU mounting.