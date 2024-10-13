SilverStone’s $799 Alta D1 chassis hits retail — modular workstation case is flexible and capacious at 79 liters

PC cases, cooling, and power specialist SilverStone has launched its new Alta D1 workstation chassis, and it is a big one. The marketing blurb heralds the new SilverStone Alta D1 as the “pinnacle of modular and flexible workstation chassis design.” Indeed, the scale of this chassis is impressively flexible, boasting of compatibility with specialist motherboards up to 15.12 x 13.2-inches, 11 PCI slots, GPUs up to 407mm in length, dual-PSUs, triple 360mm radiators, twin 5.25-inch optical drives, and much more. The new SilverStone Alta D1 has an MSRP of $799.

SilverStone has gone big with flexibility and capacity to try and make the Alta D1 a compelling offering. The product pages show examples of an Alta D1 build / layout purposed for hyper-converged, high-computational, and AI development systems. They are all packed with GPUs but vary with their cooling, storage, power, and motherboard choices, as appropriate. A big factor in the Alta D1’s flexibility is its modular bay construction, which accommodates a range of modular cages and fan/radiator brackets.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alta D1 case specifications Motherboard Specialized form factor (15.12 x 13.2-inch), SSI-EEB (12 x 13-inch), SSI-CEB (12 x 10.5-inch), Extended ATX (12 x 13-inch), XL-ATX(13.5 x 10.3-inch), ATX (12 x 9.6-inch), Micro-ATX (9.6 x 9.6-inch), Mini-ITX (6.7 x 6.7-inch) Physical 265mm (W), x 651mm (H), x 457mm (D), 78.84 liters, 21.3kg, hewn from steel and aluminum Front I/O USB Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 x 2 Drive bays 5.25-inch x 2 / 3.5-inch x 2 / 2.5-inch x 4 (Two drive cages are included, with a maximum of six cages that can be mounted inside the chassis. Additional cages can be purchased separately.) Expansion slots 11 (without modular kit occupied), 7 (with modular kit occupied) Cooling Fans: Up to 180mm x2 in the front (included), 140mm rear (included), 120mm x 3 in the bottom, 120mm x 6 to the left, 120mm x 3 to the right. Radiators: Up to a 120mm in the rear, 360mm on the bottom, 360mm x 2 on the left, and 360mm on the right. Max compatability CPU coolers up to 191mm tall, GPUs up to 407mm long and 194mm thick PSU Twin standard ATX PSU mounting spaces

When you check through the specifications table you will perhaps start to appreciate the Alta D1’s sheer capacity and flexibility – plus options for customization. However, this is a large case, measuring 265 x 651 x 457mm (10.43 x 25.63 x 18-inches), and 78.84 liters, and weighing 21.3kg (~47 pounds) unpopulated.

Other features we feel compelled to bring to your attention are the 11 expansion slots with 1.5x height clearance, and the preinstalled 2x 180mm intake fans and 140mm exhaust fan. Moreover, there are the twin 5.25-inch bays – a rarity nowadays – for optical drives, disk caddies, etc.

SilverStone previously showed off the Alta D1 at Computex 2023 and 2024. So, it is good that it has now, at last, hit retail – even at the $799 MSRP. If you would like wheels for your D1, they are listed at an extra $20, which can’t really be complained about.