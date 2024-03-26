The Phanteks Eclipse G360A - our favorite budget PC case is now only $59

Whether it's going for an all-white build or just having a really nice case to build in, this excellent budget case from Phanteks is a steal at this sale price. However, it does require mailing in a rebate to claim this offer, which does offer a little hassle. The Phanteks Eclipse G360A on sale is also only available with the white color option.

One of our favorite cases that we've tested and an Editor's Choice winner, the Phanteks Eclipse G360A is on sale for just $59 at Newegg after redeeming a $20 mail-in-rebate. See our review of the Phanteks Eclipse G360A for more detailed information and benchmark testing results.

It is a mid-tower ATX case with plenty of room for all of the latest components and is spacious enough to fit radiators measuring up to 360mm in either the front or top of the case. With the ability for such cooling potential, this budget case is capable of housing some high-end components. In testing, we found the Phanteks Eclipse G360A had excellent thermal performance thanks to the mesh front panel enabling good airflow. Still, the front panel also didn't have the best filtering, so things could get a little dusty over time if you are operating in a less-than-ideal environment.

Phanteks Eclipse G360A (White): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fwhite-phanteks-eclipse-g360a-micro-atx-mid-tower%2Fp%2FN82E16811854117" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $59 at Newegg (was $79)



A matt white colored steel case with a tempered glass side panel. Included in the case are 3 x D-RGB fans and a front panel that includes 2 x USB 3.0 ports and audio ports for the mic and headphones. Using a mesh front panel, the G360A enables high airflow through the case to help keep your precious components cool.

There's an easy-to-access front panel on the top of the case, which includes 2 x USB 3.0 ports (No USB-C), a mic and headphone port, power controls, and a button for switching lighting modes of the included D-RGB fans and D-RGB LED strip. So there are plenty of options for configuring the lighting setup for your rig.

Although this case is roomy and easy to build in, one negative that we found with our review unit was that the design of the cable routing wasn't the greatest, and if you have shorter cables on your PSU, some routing might get a little tight. Overall, though, this is a fantastic case at its original MSRP price, so being able to pick the Phanteks Eclipse G360A for just $59 makes it a no-brainer if you're looking to build a good-looking PC on a budget.