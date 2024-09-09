Acer enters retail PC power supply market — Predator GX850 850W ATX 3.0 SFX PSU arrives with 80 Plus Gold certification

Acer has entered the retail PC PSU market with its new Predator GX850 power supply. This foundational line’s first and only member is a fully modular ATX 3.0 standard 80 Plus Gold unit rated at 850W. It is designed to adhere to the space-saving SFX form factor, boasts 20% semi-fanless operation, and provides a built-in PCIe 5.1 connector. European e-tailer listings we have unearthed indicate that a US price of approximately $130 to $140 should be expected – in line with offerings from Corsair, Cooler Master, and others.

The PSU complies with the ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.1 specifications, and thus, it should feature a 12VHPWR connector for direct connection to the powerful GPUs that support it. Rivals like Corsair are currently launching PSUs that support ATX 3.1, which directly offer the revised and safer – yet fully backward compatible - 12V-2x6 cable type.

Other attractive aspects of the Acer Predator GX850 include its full modularity—you only plug in the cables required, thus minimizing cable management and airflow issues. The product also boasts “Japanese Primary 105°C capacitors,” which are renowned for reliability and regularly feature in the best PSUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rated power 850W with 80Plus Gold certification Form factor SFX, 125 x 100 x 63.5 mm Input 100-240V, 12-6A, 50-60 Hz Output +3.3V, +5V, +12V, -12V, +5VSB Fan type 92mm Ball Bearing Fan, Supporting Semi-fanless operation MTBF Over 100,000hrs Protections OCP, OVP, SCP, OPP, OTP Certification UL, CB,TUV, CE, FCC, BSMI, MIL-STD

Acer’s new PSU works in a semi-fanless operational mode. The 90mm fan won’t spin up until the PSU passes 20% load so that it will offer silent operation up to that point. In terms of efficiency, this PSU can deliver 90% efficiency at a 50% load, according to Acer, earning it an 80 Plus Gold certification.

It is good to see another competitor in the PSU market, though it perhaps seems quite crowded already. In recent years, Acer showed it can innovate in the PC components business with its Predator graphics cards. However, this product is probably just a rebranded design from FSP, SeaSonic, SuperFlower, or another OEM—like many contemporary PSU products.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer)

Lastly, we have seen various European listings for this Acer Predator GX850 SFX PSU. Various GBP, EURO, and SEK listings, including tax, indicate a U.S. retail listing price in the region of $130 to $140. That sum seems reasonable but not compelling for a ‘new’ PSU brand with official listings indicating a 2-year warranty, which is on the short side.