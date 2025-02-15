Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU Review

The Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 offers strong performance, great voltage regulation, and impressive energy efficiency at lower loads. However, its thermal performance under heavy loads and rising noise levels at higher temperatures may concern some users. Overall, it is a well-rounded, high-value PSU backed by a long warranty.

In the realm of best power supplies, a few names stand out for their dedication to quality, innovation, and performance. Enermax, established in 1990, has been a stalwart in this sector, consistently delivering products that resonate well with enthusiasts and professionals. The brand has a rich history of coupling robust engineering with aesthetic finesse, which has, over the decades, carved out a significant market share in the fiercely competitive PSU arena.

Venturing into the high-capacity spectrum, Enermax has thrown its hat into the ring with the Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU, a unit that boasts a plethora of features. The PSU market at this wattage level is a battlefield where the stakes are high, and the margin for error is minuscule. Products contending in this segment are expected to meet the stringent demands of high-performance computing environments, including multiple high-power PCIe card setups and extensive overclocking scenarios. The Revolution D.F. X 1050 is Enermax's statement of intent, showcasing its technical prowess and its ability to meet the needs of power users alongside a unique aesthetic design.

The Revolution D.F. X 1050 comes with a promise of delivering not just ample power but also operational efficiency, durability, and a host of smart features to ensure optimum performance. The patented DFR (Dust Free Rotation) technology, for instance, is a notable inclusion aimed at reducing dust accumulation, supposedly prolonging the unit’s lifespan and ensuring consistent performance. As we delve deeper into the analysis of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU, we shall scrutinize every facet of this unit to ascertain whether it lives up to the lofty standards set by its predecessors and the expectations synonymous with the Enermax brand name.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 Power specifications ( Rated @ 50 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 87.5A 3A 0.3A Row 2 - Cell 0 130W Row 2 - Cell 2 1050W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 1050W Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 PRICE $120 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

We received the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU in a fairly large cardboard box with thick, sturdy walls. Inside the box, the PSU is additionally protected inside packaging foam. The black/red artwork on the box is focused on the unit itself.

Enermax kept the bundled items down to the bare minimum, with an AC power cable, four mounting screws, just two simple cable ties, a colorful sticker, and a 24-pin connector jumper that can be used to power on the PSU without connecting it to a motherboard.

The modular cables of the Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU are all black, with ribbon-like linked black wires and black connectors. This includes the 12+4 pin cable of the unit. There is also an extra optional cable for connecting the internal ARGB to an external controller or compatible motherboard.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 4 SATA - 12 Molex - 6 Floppy - 1

External Appearance

Enermax has managed to encapsulate a substantial power output within the Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU, all while adhering to the standard ATX dimensions of 150 × 140 × 86 mm (W×D×H). This meticulous design ensures the unit's compatibility across a vast array of ATX-compliant enclosures, encompassing Desktop HTPC and other compact configurations. The vital electrical specifications and certifications are neatly displayed on a sticker atop the unit.

Straying from the minimalist design approach, the Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU flaunts a unique aesthetic charm. It is sprayed with textured black paint and showcases a distinctive octagonal fan grill located at the base of the chassis, which is elegantly adorned with a badge at its center. The right side of the chassis is completely plain, while the left side is home to what initially appears to be a typical decorative sticker with the company and series logos.

What initially appears to be a simple decorative sticker is actually a frosted display that illuminates various colors and effects, adding a visually appealing aspect for users who appreciate RGB setups. The Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU offers 14 built-in lighting modes, providing a range of color and effect options including various static colors and dynamic rainbow effects. The lighting is limited to the side display, making it subtle and elegantly applied.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On the rear side, besides the customary small on/off switch and AC cable receptacle, the Revolution D.F. X 1050 incorporates a square momentary switch on its rear side. This switch rotates the pre-programmed RGB effects if the unit is not connected to an external ARGB controller and also allows users to easily turn off the lighting by holding it down for three seconds.

The front of the chassis houses connectors for the modular cables. Although the connectors are not color-coded, a basic legend is imprinted on the chassis to facilitate correct cable connections. The PCI Express and CPU 12V cables employ identical connectors, eliminating the risk of incorrect cable insertion, thanks to the distinct connector designs and keyed configurations.

Internal Design

Enermax is using one of their own brand PFERS-12Μ fans for the cooling needs of the Revolution D.F. X 1050, the maximum size of fan that fits in a standard ATX chassis is 120 mm. It is a very high-quality fan, with a dual ball bearing 6-pole engine. Ball-bearing engines are very reliable but not the quietest, however the PSU features a semi-passive design that will completely stop the fan while the load is low. Enermax also programmed a “Dust-Free Rotation” mode into the fan, which has the fan making a powerful reverse spin once it is powered on, supposedly blowing away any accumulated dust. This will not be of much use for systems that are on 24/7 and it is likely that the fan will simply draw the dust back towards it after that momentary reverse spin, yet it could help in some cases and very dusty environments.

Although the platform may be initially mistaken for a Great Wall design, the OEM behind the creation of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 actually is Dongguan SANR Electronic Technology (also known as Casecom). SANR is a large Chinese OEM but we rarely find their platforms in high-end products. Even though the chassis was reduced to just 140 mm, the internals of the PSU are not as packed as we thought they would be.

Rubycon supplies the two 450V/390μF capacitors of the APFC stage, which are placed next to a single large filtering inductor. The active PCF components are two CWS60R125AZ power transistors and a diode. Two MOSFETs form a typical synchronous half-bridge LLC inversion stage towards the main transformer.

Six 014N04SA MOSFETs generate the single 12V line on the other side of the transformer. The DC-to-DC converters for the 5V and 3.3V voltage lines can be seen right after a very small heatsink. The secondary side capacitors are a mix of Rubycon, Nippon Chemi-Con, and Nichicon products, all of which are from Japanese manufacturers.

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

The Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 has a particularly interesting energy conversion efficiency curve. It is extremely efficient at low to medium loads, delivering figures that could easily grant it an 80Plus Platinum certification regardless of the input voltage. However, its efficiency drops significantly when the load is greater than 600 Watts, preventing the PSU from receiving an efficiency certification greater than 80Plus Gold. The average nominal load efficiency with an input voltage of 230 VAC is 92.7% a very high figure for an 80Plus Gold certified product. It drops significantly when the input voltage is reduced to 115 VAC, down to 90.2%, suggesting that the platform is largely optimized for a 230 VAC input, but it still easily meets the 80Plus Gold certification requirements.

By default, the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 has a semi-fanless mode programmed, which signifies that the fan activation is dependent on the cooling demand. Unlike the vast majority of competitive products, there is no way to switch to an always-on mode for the cooling fan. Nevertheless, the programmed cooling profile is highly proactive, with the fan starting when the load is just above 150 Watts. The internal temperatures of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 are fairly low for a PSU with that kind of power output and such small dimensions.

The cooling profile of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 is optimized for low noise operation across the first half of the loading spectrum, with the fan spinning at a low speed with a load up to 600 Watts. After that point, the controller increases the speed of the fan sharply, quickly bringing the noise levels high, favoring good thermal performance and safety over acoustics. The fan reaches its maximum speed only when the unit is loaded at 100% capacity for a protracted period of time.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

The Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 has its output specified for an ambient temperature of 40°C. Generally, PC power supply units (PSUs) are categorized based on their temperature ratings, with 40°C typically associated with low-end to entry-level mainstream units, and 50°C designated for quality mid-tier to high-performance products. The 40°C rating of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 is disquieting for a product of such a class but the rating alone does not warrant poor high temperature performance.

The performance of PC power supply units (PSUs) is known to vary with ambient temperature, with the degree of variation largely dependent on the design and quality of the unit. In the case of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU, the energy conversion efficiency exhibits a marginal drop of 0.3-0.4% at low loads, a range that is within acceptable limits. However, as the load increases, the efficiency decrement escalates to higher than 1%, indicating a different efficiency behavior under heavy load conditions compared to low load scenarios. This pattern suggests that the thermal stress on the active components becomes more pronounced as the unit is subjected to higher loads, reflecting on the design characteristics of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050.

Under adverse environmental conditions, the fan within the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU begins its operation almost immediately after the load surpasses 50 Watts. The fan's activity progressively escalates, reaching its apex once the load surpasses 800 Watts. Beyond this point, the temperatures tend to elevate to a somewhat uncomfortable level, indicating a threshold at the platform’s design capacity and capabilities.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The electrical performance of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU is commendable, especially for a high-performance unit, reflecting a strong emphasis by the design engineers on the primary 12V rail. This rail exhibits excellent regulation, with a variance of less than 0.5% across the nominal load range, and effective filtering demonstrated by a maximum voltage ripple of 40 mV. However, the voltage regulation and filtering on the 3.3V/5V rails are not as proficient, with regulation approximating 1.2% and voltage ripple extending up to 36 mV, though well within the design limit of 50 mV.

As part of our standard testing, we test the primary protections of all PSUs we review (Over Current, Over Voltage, Over Power, and Short Circuit). The protections of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU engaged normally. The OCP of the 12V rail immediately engaged at nearly 130% of the unit’s maximum capacity, a high figure for such a PSU design.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 213.95 W Row 0 - Cell 2 534.42 W Row 0 - Cell 4 798.98 W Row 0 - Cell 6 1064.02 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.38% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.9% Row 1 - Cell 4 76.09% Row 1 - Cell 6 101.33% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.85 3.39 4.63 3.38 6.95 3.37 9.27 3.35 5 V 1.85 5.12 4.63 5.11 6.95 5.09 9.27 5.06 12 V 16.22 12.22 40.55 12.21 60.82 12.17 81.09 12.16 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7 Row 6 - Cell 8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 1.1% 14 18 24 34 18 20 5V 1.3% 14 18 26 36 20 28 12V 0.5% 16 22 28 40 38 24

Bottom Line

The Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU stands out as a compelling option for those in pursuit of a high-performance power supply unit. The build quality is robust, showcased by its intriguing external aesthetics with a textured paint finish, fully modular cables, and an elegant touch of RGB lighting on the frosted side display. Furthermore, the inclusion of high-quality Japanese capacitors throughout the unit underscores its reliability and durability. Its external allure is matched by a compact and cleanly executed internal design carried out by SANR Electronic Technology (also known as Casecom), a seasoned yet uncommon OEM in the high-end PSU arena. Despite being a relatively rare name in high-end PSU circles, they have exhibited a good design and assembly job, reflecting a blend of experience and quality assurance in the product.

When it comes to power quality, the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 shines, particularly with its exceptional voltage regulation and filtering on the 12V rail. The unit boasts outstanding energy conversion efficiency that transcends the 80Plus Platinum benchmark at low-to-medium loads, showcasing its operational efficacy. However, a noticeable dip in efficiency is observed when the PSU is heavily loaded, relegating it to an 80Plus Gold certification under such circumstances.

Thermal performance of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 is average, showing a tendency towards higher temperatures under heavy loads in adverse environments. Nonetheless, at or near room temperature, the unit performs well, maintaining good thermal figures. When it comes to noise levels, the unit is practically inaudible at low loads in standard room temperatures, a feature that most users will appreciate. However, as the load increases, particularly in higher ambient temperatures, the noise level rises but remains within a tolerable range for most users. The fan's maximum operational speed is attained before the unit reaches its maximum power output, which could be a concern in high-temperature environments.

Value-wise, the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 stands out as a competitively priced option given its high power output, currently retailing at $120. This price point is particularly attractive when compared to less powerful units from competitors retailing at similar prices. The 10-year manufacturer warranty is a cherry on top, providing a sense of security and trust in the product's quality and durability.

The comprehensive set of features, compliance with ATX 3.0 standards, and the lengthy warranty make the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 a worthy investment for those in need of a high-power output PSU with a mix of aesthetic and functional attributes. However, its limited cooling performance and display of thermal stress when the unit is very heavily loaded may warrant consideration for users who plan to utilize this PSU in sustained high-demand settings.

