Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W Power Supply Drops to $94 — Lowest price to date

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W power supply is available today at both Amazon and Newegg for its lowest price to date. It usually goes for around $129 but right now it’s discounted to just $94.

It’s worth noting that this offer applies only to the 850W black edition but a white version is available for $99 at Newegg on backorder if you need the PSU match a preferred color scheme.

Users in the market for an 850W power supply should look at this offer on the Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W PSU. It’s 80 Plus Gold certified and is PCIe Gen 5.0 ready. This particular edition is fully modular.

According to the official specifications, the Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W power supply is 80 Plus Gold certified. It’s completely compatible with Intel ATX 3.0 standards and PCIe Gen 5.0.

It has an ultra quiet hydraulic bearing fan that measures 120mm across. This power supply uses a high amperage single 12V rail. The Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W power supply is completely modular and comes with a selection of flat cables so you can customize your internal hardware setup as needed.