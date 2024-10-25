CUDIMMs overclocked to DDR5-12108 to set new RAM OC world record — Intel's new Arrow Lake CPUs catapult CUDIMMs past the DDR5-12000 barrier

Kovan Yang, an extreme overclocker, has just achieved the world record for fastest RAM with the Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM and an MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X motherboard running an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF processor. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Kingston, the record achieved transfer speeds for DDR5-12,108. The HWBot website reports that user Kovan Yang achieved this with 24GBs of the just-launched Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-8400 CUDIMMs.

🚀 PUSHING BOUNDARIES: 12108MT/s! 🚀 Witness extreme performance! Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMM achieves phenomenal speeds of 12108MT/s when paired with the @msigaming MEG Z890 UNIFY-X Motherboard. Experience next-level memory performance! 💪 pic.twitter.com/F3dTefIYzVOctober 24, 2024

G. Skill also celebrated four other overclockers who broke the DDR5-12000. These enthusiasts were all armed with G.Skill Trident Z5 memory sticks in varying capacity configurations, but notably, they all used Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processors and an Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard.

All these record holders, save for one, are confirmed to use liquid nitrogen to cool their overclocking setups, so you likely won’t get these speeds at home using your daily driver desktop computer. Nevertheless, these records show how far memory technology has gone and that we can now achieve these achievements without sacrificing reliability.

Swipe to scroll horizontally User Speed Memory Capacity Motherboard Processor Kovan Yang DDR5-12108 Kingston Fury Renegade 24GB MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF Benchmarc DDR5-12066 G.Skill Trident Z5 48GB Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Apex Intel Core Ultra 9 285K OGS DDR5-12046 G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32GB Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Apex Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Dreadzone DDR5-12046 G.Skill 24GB Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Apex Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CENS DDR5-12042 G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32GB Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Apex Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

These records from professional overclockers will appear soon after the retail launch of the next-generation Intel Core Ultra 200S processors alongside the Z890 motherboards. Intel’s latest chips only support DDR5-6400 natively when running CUDIMMs on stock power profiles. Still, manufacturers like G.Skill, Asgard, TeamGroup, and more have launched faster memory sticks that could hit DDR-9600 when paired with a capable Z890 motherboard.

Nevertheless, these record holders didn’t just purchase the most expensive memory sticks and motherboards and called it a day to hit these speeds. Instead, they must make painstaking tweaks in their motherboard’s advanced settings, like changing the voltage and memory timing, to get above the DDR5-12000 barrier. Furthermore, hitting this record means exotic liquid nitrogen cooling, as conventional cooling wouldn’t be enough to handle all the heat generated.

You don’t need these numbers if you’re just an average gamer—even most power users likely do not need to go over DDR5-12000. It’s still interesting to see how far we can push our current technology, and as we get more powerful and efficient hardware in the future, we might even see a time when these numbers are the norm.