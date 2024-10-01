Go big with 128 Gigabytes of DDR5 RAM for its lowest-ever price

The amount of RAM you need for your system creeps up incrementally over time as technology evolves and software applications become more complicated and resource-heavy, with the comfortable standard now at around 16GB for most gaming and application needs. Today's deal takes your RAM levels to excess with a whopping 128GB (4 x 32GB), enough to never worry about the number of open browser tabs ever again.

To grab this offer, head to Amazon where you can find today's deal on 128GBs of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-5600 RAM for $374. The RAM comes in 4 x 32GB paired sticks of RAM with a CAS latency of 40 with timings of 40-40-40 at 1.25V. The Fury Beast RAM kit is also RGB, supporting XMP 3.0 profiles.

We haven't reviewed this precise kit, but we have checked out the 64GB Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM kit in our review and found the RAM to be of a compact design with numerous XMP 3.0 profiles for multiple easy overclock settings in the BIOS. However, we also thought the timing was a little loose and the overall price of the RAM was too expensive. Overall we awarded 3.5 stars, but with these discounts, the RAM negates some of our concerns.

With this amount of RAM, you are going overkill for a small gaming machine and would never realistically require so much. 128GB is more useful for PCs with very application-heavy memory requirements, such as animation or video rendering.